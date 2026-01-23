Valentino’s death, De Martino’s mourning, Corona’s house, the rumors about Elodie and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! 2026 only started a few days ago, but January, like every year, seems to never want to end. The days of relaxation spent looking at the Christmas tree already seem like geological eras away and also for this reason, in this month that seems to expand endlessly, our weekly column with a high gossip rate, "Fatti Their", will allow you to unplug a bit, leaving room for VIP affairs.

Valentino, farewell to the emperor of fashion

The emperor of fashion, Valentino Garavani died on January 19 at the age of 93 in his Roman residence. Designer symbol of Italian high fashion, he left a creative legacy that has marked the history of Made in Italy. Born in Voghera in 1932, he trained in Paris before founding the Valentino fashion house in Rome in 1957, achieving international recognition in the 1960s. Famous for his timeless elegance and “Valentino Red”, he retired in 2008 after over 45 years of career.

The funeral home, set up in Rome on 21 and 22 January, welcomed over 10 thousand people. The funeral took place on January 23 in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, in the presence of numerous personalities from fashion, entertainment and institutions such as Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as hundreds of collaborators and admirers. The ceremony, with attention to the smallest details, celebrated the designer’s symbolic colours, white and red.

The bond was deep with Giancarlo Giammetti, his life partner and historical partner, and with Bruce Hoeksema, his partner in recent years, who remembered him outside the basilica with words of great love. What can I say? I want to thank Valentino for teaching me beauty. Through him I discovered what he meant. A beauty that has accompanied us throughout our lives. We met as kids, we dreamed of the same things, we managed to achieve many of them. You will always be close to me on the path that I will continue so that you don’t forget”, declared Giancarlo. Bruce was more concise: “I’m not saying goodbye to you, but thank you for walking with me”.

After the funeral rite, Valentino was buried in the family chapel at the Flaminio Cemetery in the family chapel where Giammetti will also rest in the future.

Valentino and that eternal obsession with beauty

Stefano De Martino and farewell to his father

On the same day that Valentino passed away, Enrico De Martino, father of Stefano De Martino, also died. Enrico was 61 years old and passed away after a period of precarious health. A very reserved man, he had been a promising dancer in his youth, but had chosen to abandon his artistic career to dedicate himself to his family, convincingly supporting his son’s path, whose professional growth he followed step by step.

Friends remembered him as a generous, simple and charismatic person, deeply loved and respected. His example and support were central in the life and career of Stefano, who had repeatedly spoken of his fundamental role.

The funeral took place on January 20th in the church of San Michele in Torre del Greco, a symbolic place for the family as Enrico and Mariarosaria Scassillo, mother of the De Martino brothers, married there. The well-attended ceremony was attended by friends, relatives and well-known faces from the entertainment industry.

Deeply moved, Stefano greeted his father with a few words: “He was the best dad”, that’s all he managed to say as he accompanied his father’s coffin out of the church. Numerous messages of affection and closeness arrived from the world of entertainment, including those from Emma Marrone, who went to Torre del Greco in the days before the funeral to be close, in a private way, to the family to whom she is very close and Belén Rodríguez who accompanied her son Santiago to Campania on the occasion of the funeral celebrations.

Stefano and his entire family have closed themselves in the silence of pain, Affari Tuoi, the program of which De Martino is the host, continues to air – a choice highly contested by the public as it was interpreted as a lack of respect – since the episodes are recorded.

The accusations against Signorini, Mediaset’s move and Corona’s response

The Signorini case is continually developing. The accusations launched by Fabrizio Corona are continuing to be talked about and new details emerge every week. Antonio Medugno reiterated his position on TV, on Lo stato delle cose by Massimo Giletti, returning to the accusations made against Alfonso Signorini for extortion and sexual violence, already reported to the prosecutor’s office.

The former gieffino also rejected the rumors about his sexual orientation and recounted alleged inappropriate behavior on the part of the host or that Signorini would have put “a hand on the package”. At the moment there are no new replies from Signorini through his lawyers.

Obviously the case also involves Mediaset, the company that broadcasts Big Brother, which in fact denounced Corona for defamation and threats and asked for restrictive measures to limit his use of social media, after the episodes of the web format Falsissimo in which the former paparazzo spoke of an alleged “Signorini System” for the recruitment of gieffini. Corona, in response, announced the release of a third episode, reiterating its intention to continue despite the complaints.

Meanwhile, according to some rumors launched by Antonio Zequila, the affair would have affected Mediaset’s decision to give up a new edition of Big Brother VIP. Zequila spoke of imminent developments and “twists”, defending Signorini and attacking Corona, while the case continues to have repercussions on the television world.

Zequila also mentioned the name of Gerry Scotti, revealing that she had spoken with the host – who was often cited by Corona as the next target of his truths – assuring that he, like Signorini, has “excellent lawyers”.

Fabrizio Corona puts his house up for sale

Fabrizio Corona, the man at the center of media attention, as well as the protagonist of the docu-series “I am news”, has decided to sell his home. You could say who cares and instead his real estate agent’s TikToks are watched a lot. Many, therefore, are interested in entering the approximately 300 square meter apartment of the former paparazzi king.

The house, offered fully furnished with fine furniture, has a modern style and is located on the ground floor, with large spaces and a small internal garden defined as “zen”. Among the most distinctive elements stands out a private spa, complete with sauna and Turkish bath. It is within those walls that Corona also spent the three years under house arrest and the entire Covid period: a long and complex chapter in his life, which may have made that space “saturated” today, pushing him to choose to move on and leave it behind.

The figure? Not received at the moment, but the slogan of Corona and its Falsissimo is “we don’t do negotiations”: it is therefore easy to imagine that this time too the price will not be subject to discounts or compromises.

Elodie and Franceska: is it love?

Elodie seems to have found her smile again next to Franceska Nuredini, a dancer on her tour, with whom she was spotted several times by paparazzi in Milan and during a holiday in Thailand. The two show an evident complicity, between smiles, poses and social photos, suggesting a bond that goes beyond friendship and work.

At this point it is quite certain that the relationship with Andrea Iannone is officially closed, even if the two have not yet spoken about it. Background information published by Oggi indicates that the relationship with Franceska could have started as early as summer 2025, between Rome and Ibiza, while the crisis with Iannone worsened but the two were still a couple. Obviously these are unconfirmed rumors. After the separation, Iannone also seems to have already turned the page by starting a relationship with Rocío Muñoz Morales.

Trouble in Beckham Paradise

Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, broke his silence with a long rant on Instagram, accusing his parents of having controlled his entire life and manipulated the family’s public narrative. The young man recounts tensions that exploded during his wedding to Nicola Peltz (April 2022), defined as a nightmare: his mother Victoria would have canceled the creation of the wedding dress at the last minute, hindered the first dance and put pressure on Brooklyn to sign legal agreements on the name and the family brand. Brooklyn also decided to warn his parents, prohibiting them from direct contact without lawyers, and underlined that he had found support and serenity alongside his wife Nicola.

According to the British press, David and Victoria have rejected all accusations, but have instead reiterated that according to them Brooklyn is obsessed with his wife Nicola Peltz to whom he has also dedicated several of his tattoos. “My children have made mistakes. But children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. Sometimes you have to let them do it,” said David Beckham, indirectly responding to his son’s accusations.

Two positions in stark contrast that highlight deep cracks in family ties, even in those families that apparently seem perfect and golden.

The gossippins

Laura Pausini under attack

Laura Pausini in the eye of the storm. The announcement of his co-hosting for all the evenings of the Sanremo Festival sparked lukewarm reactions, despite his status as an international star. To complicate matters, the criticism for Io canto 2, her new album of covers, which seems to generate more problems than consensus. First the controversy with Gianluca Grignani for La mia storia tra le dita, now the dismay of many fans of Marco Mengoni, who did not appreciate his reinterpretation of Two Lives. Some longtime admirers have also criticized her, accusing her of focusing only on covers. The singer’s staff responded by explaining that this is a promotion that has been studied for months, but evidently the continuous visibility has also had negative effects.

The controversy was also taken up by Fiorello, who defended the covers and Laura, underlining that the songs belong to everyone.

Belen, Iannone and the two of spades

Among the various rumors of recent weeks there is also one regarding an alleged attempt at rapprochement between Andrea Iannone and Belen Rodriguez. Iannone would have tried to reconnect with his ex by writing to her on New Year’s Eve, but she would have ignored the message. Why? He would have said enough to the past, wanting to look only to the future. In short, Rodriguez said no more reheated soups!