Valeria Golino: “I was very worried by sex scenes in the art of joy”

The genesis of the novel The art of joy has been very troubled. Her author, Goliarda Sapienza, wrote it for many years and did not achieve the hoped for success that it came only after his death. Also thanks to the success of the brilliant friend, several transpositions of novels written by women and, it is no coincidence that to direct them are directing, are arriving on the small and big screen.

Valeria Golino, former director of honey and euphoria, has returned behind the camera to direct the adaptation of a complex, challenging and rich novel. The role of the protagonist of the novel, modest, was entrusted by Tecla Insolia, an emerging but of great awareness actress.

For Golino it was not difficult to find “his” modest, but the final decision of the whole production was slow to arrive until the start of the shooting slip. “I knew it modest it was her – said the director – we only wasted time”. Insolia felt “protected” by Golino, especially in the erotic and sex scenes that were shot very carefully and with the help of an Intimacy Coordinator. These scenes represented a challenge for Golino who had to find themselves for the first time to have to direct sex scenes. To help herself, she also referred to her experience as a spectator who often found herself in front of bad intimate scenes.

The series is coming to Sky on February 28 but it will be the first and only time when the name of Valeria Golino will be combined with that of Goliarda Sapienza. The actress, in fact, will play the famous writer in the next film by Mario Martone together with Matilda De Angelis and Elodie.