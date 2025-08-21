Vasaio vesps with their mud nests are not dangerous: their poison is bland and punish only if you handle

The Vesps Vasaio They are insects of the family of the oven about 2.5 cm large, with a characteristic very elongated and thin shape, in particular at the height of life. The most common in Italy is the Sceliphron Spiritfex, But on the Italian territory there are five species, very similar in physical appearance and behavior, are colored of black with typical yellow bands on the legs and on the “vitino” (the very thin connection between the thorax and abdomen, said peduncle). Often confused for the most dangerous hecks and other types of social wasps, the Vasaio Vespers are instead Lonely insects who do not live in hive.

They are called vasaie for their ability to build for their larvae Mud nestswho transport and shape with their jaws. The shapes vary from cellette in the shape of a orcetto to small tunnels more rounded, which then cover with a mud cap, just like a small pot, to protect the development of the larvae.

Despite their threatening appearance, They are not at all dangerous for the man: are in fact specialized in predict small spiderswho paralyze with their poison and then deposit inside the cells so that the larvae feed on it. Females only punish if you handle and their puncture with a bland poison It does not cause major problems. Their presence, as well as limiting the number of spiders, is also important for thepollination: The adult vessels, in fact, are not carnivorous but feed on nectar.

The Mud Architecture of the Vesps Vasaio

The five species of Vasa Vasaio present in Italy (three natives, two introduced from abroad in recent times) all present similar coloring, biology and life cycle. The most common of these is the Sceliphron Spiritfex, present in almost all the peninsula. Use mud and his salivathe Vespa carves with the jaws of small structures in the shape of an elongated orcetto, a small jar, typically in repaired and protected places, often close to buildings.

Mud nests of the Sceliphron SpyFex: each of the jars contains a single larva and prey of which it feeds



Once they are stolen, each of these cells will host only one larva. Vasaio vesps tend to build the nests in elevated places, away from predators, and sheltered from the sun and rain: that’s why it is easy to see them around nearby walls, frames and window framesespecially if in wood or raw masonry, with ravines already present. Human activity therefore offers these animals of very comfortable holds to build their nests safely, and that’s why the species introduced by America and Asia are spreading in Europe quickly.

Vesps Vasaie specialize in capturing small spiders, in which they inject a paralyzing poison But keeps them alive. They transport spiders, still alive but unable to defend themselves, inside the cells, depositing an egg on their abdomen. The larva, once hatched, feeds on the unfortunate spiderwhile the mother continues to supply her with fresh prey until her maturation. The adult wasps, however, do not feed on spiders but are vegetarian and, unlike other more harassing social wasps, they are absolutely not interested in our foods. Feeding on nectar, instead they play an important role of pollinating.

The puncture of the Vasaio Vesps is not dangerous

These animals only punish if handled With little care, or if we touch their nests when they are nearby. Their poison, being specialized not in killing but only paralyzing small arthropods, has very slight effects on the human being, except for very sensitive individuals e allergic to insect stings in general. The behavior of the Vasaio wasps, their lonely life and the very bland effects of their poison therefore make the danger of these insects for the human being close to zero.

If we really are annoyed by the presence of these animals in our comparisons, you can always undo the nest when the adult vespa is not present. However, the wasps have a good orientation capacity, and will tend to return to the old nest, sometimes building another one in a short time. The best thing to do, therefore, would be to make their life cycle it comes to complete And remove the nest only when all the wasps, once mature, will have abandoned it. Vesps Vasaie keep the population of spiders at bay and pollinate many species of local plants: keeping them alive, we assure us that they bring a Important contribution to the ecosystem.