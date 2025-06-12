Vincent Cassel is Quasimodo in the new Netflix film about the man who inspired the hunchback of Notre-Dame

Netflix will tell the story of Quasimodo, the man who inspired the iconic foggling of the Gobbo of Notre-Dame of Victor Hugo’s novel “Notre-Dame de Paris” in a new film that will feature the French actor Vincent Cassel just in the role of Quasimodo. It is a production of Netflix France that will see the jean-Francois Richet camera behind the camera while the screenplay of the film will be curated by Eric Besnard. But let’s find out something more about this highly anticipated Netflix film.

Quasimodo: the plot of the film

The story of Quasimodo is set in Paris and takes us back to the time of the July revolution of 1830. This film will reimfire the history of man who, according to tradition, would have inspired Victor Hugo’s iconic character. The city begins to be devastated by the spread of an epidemic and Quasimodo will be struggling with political crises but also the pursuit of an impossible love.

Quasimodo: the cast

To date, the only confirmed name of the cast is that of Vincent Cassel as Quasimodo.

Quasimodo: When it comes out on Netflix

The production of the film began in June 2025 so we can expect it to come out on Netflix between 2026 and 2027.