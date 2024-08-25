Vipers in Italy: How to Recognize Them and What to Do in Case of a Bite

Walser viper. Credit: HerrVillhelm, via Wikimedia Commons



In summer there may be cases of people bitten by vipersbut it is a rather rare event. In Italy there are 5 species of vipers (common viper, adder, horned viper, Walser viper and Orsini viper). In our country, as in all of Europe, snake poisoning it does not represent an emergency, contrary to what happens in other areas of the planet. A research conducted on the epidemiology of snakebites in Europe between 1970 and 2010 shows that the annual number of bites is about 8000 and of these only 15% are considered quite seriousWhile the average number of deaths is about 4 per yearThe period most at risk is from May to September and the victims are mostly children and male adults. As far as Italy is concerned, most of the snake species present in our peninsula are completely harmless and often their specimens are killed without reason. Only 5 species of vipers they have a bite poisonous for humans and animals and for this reason it is useful to take some precautions during a walk in the countryside or an excursion in the mountains.

What species of vipers are present in Italy, where they live and how to recognize them

In Italy there are 5 species of vipers:

there Common viper (Asp viper) with the two subspecies Hugy’s viper and Redi’s viper, it is the only species present in the whole peninsula with the exception of Sardinia where vipers are completely absent;

with the two subspecies Hugy’s viper and Redi’s viper, it is the only species present in the whole peninsula with the exception of Sardinia where vipers are completely absent; The Marasso (Vipera berus) present on the Alpine arc between 1000 and 2500 m above sea level;

present on the Alpine arc between 1000 and 2500 m above sea level; there Horned viper (Ammodytes viper) unmistakable for its muzzle which ends in a point forming a sort of horn, is present only in Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia with numerically small populations;

unmistakable for its muzzle which ends in a point forming a sort of horn, is present only in Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia with numerically small populations; there Walser viper (Walser viper) It is found only in the Western Alps, north of Biella in an area of ​​just 500 km 2 ;

It is found only in the Western Alps, north of Biella in an area of ​​just 500 km ; there Orsini’s viper (Ursinian viper)very rare, lives exclusively in the high-altitude meadows of the central Apennines above 2000 metres above sea level.

The vipers are active only when the temperatures they are mild and increase the heat on the ground, they frequent sunny places, poor in vegetation and they hide under stones or among low shrubs. They feed mostly on small rodents and are very elusive; they attack only if disturbed. They do not perceive sounds, but vibrations and therefore tend to flee even at the simple passage of people or animals that make the ground vibrate.

The body is stocky, maximum 80 cm long in the common viper and 90 in the horned viper, the head is almost triangular in shape with a broad base and narrow muzzle, the eye has a narrow, vertical pupil.

The viper bite and its venom

The bite leaves rather evident signs: these are two small holes of about 1mm spaced about 1cm apart, produced by the two poisonous teeth. A sometimes it is possible to notice the presence of additional smaller holes caused by the other teeth of the viper. Generally the most affected areas are the upper and lower limbs with the same frequency, much less the other parts of the body. The bite is not always associated with the emission of venom, in this case we speak of “dry bite“.

The venom is characterized by a mixture of different enzymes including proteases, phospholipases, neurotoxins and coagulation inhibitory or activating factors. In any case, It is species-specific, so the bite of different species causes different effects. The venom of the Marasso has mostly effects on the digestive and circulatory systems. The venom of the Common Viper and the Horned Viper has neurotoxic effects with consequences on the nervous and muscular systems.

Poisoning causes both local and systemic effects; initially, severe pain, swelling and redness in the affected area are felt. After about 30 minutes, general disturbances such as dry mouth, headache, vomiting, increased heart rate and lowering of blood pressure may occur. Obviously, the same dose of poison has little significant effects on a healthy adult, but can be lethal in a child or a small animal such as a dog or cat.

Some useful precautions and what to do if you get bitten

To avoid viper bites or other similar inconveniences, when going to the countryside or mountains, it is always useful to wear appropriate clothing with closed shoes and long trousers. You should avoid moving stones and if you are picking berries, mushrooms or asparagus under bushes, you should wear sturdy leather gloves.

In case of a viper bite, as suggested by the Policlinico of Milan and the Prevention Department of the ASL Lanciano Vasto, it is absolutely necessary Do not shake, move or run because any movement makes the poison spread faster. Call immediately the emergency number 112 and, in the meantime, if possible, wash the affected area with soap and water, avoiding the use of alcohol. An elastic bandage should be placed above the bite, tightening it to block the spread of the venom. It is absolutely useless and harmful to try to cut the wound and suck out the poison. trying to get him out.

In the past doses of anti-snake serumused as an antidote to viper bites, could be purchased at the pharmacy, kept in the refrigerator at home and used independently in the event of a bite. The serum contained immunoglobulins extracted from horses immunized with small doses of venom, but over time it was seen that the risk of anaphylactic shock for the use of the serum administered outside of the hospital environment was very high; for this reason today it is no longer possible to keep doses of serum and the product must be administered in the Emergency Room together with other appropriate treatments.