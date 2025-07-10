Virgin River 8 will be there. What we know so far and when it comes out on Netflix

It’s official, Virgin River 8 will be there. Robyn Carr’s romantic series inspired by the pink novels has obtained an anticipated renewal from Netflix even before the debut of the seventh season of the standard. A news that will be very pleased to fans of this among the most loved and long -lived title of the streaming platform. Mel and Jack are about to return with new adventures, new intrigues and all the romanticism that has characterized their relationship from the first season, debut on Netflix in 2019.

This romantic drama with welcoming atmospheres, wonderful landscapes and a simple story set in a small provincial city but loved for this reason has always been a real emotional comfort for the public and with the renewal for an eighth season this series is ready to become the most long-lived live-action series of always overcoming the seven seasons of the Comedy Grace and Frankie.

An unprecedented success that of this series that from the debut of the third season in 2021 was in the global top 10 of Netflix thirty times and with the last season, the sixth, aired in 2024, remained in the standings for four weeks.

Virgin River’s renewal for his eighth season comes a week after the end of the shooting of chapter 7 and six months before the debut of this on Netflix, most likely scheduled for December 2025, even if the official is still missing.

Virgin River 8: when it comes out on Netflix

Since the seventh seventh season has not yet been released and imagining that this debuts on Netflix at the end of 2025 we can imagine that Virgin River 8 will arrive in 2026.

Why do we like Virgin River so much?