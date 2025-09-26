Vision Volume 3, on Disney+ nine shorts for a Star Wars never seen before: the trailer and when it comes out

The anomaly of the ‘system’ of the distant galaxy is back with a new collection of shorts ready to change the cards on the table. Disney+ announces Star Wars: Visionon 3the last volume ofA multi -printed anthology of animated shorts. Here is the trailer, the titles, the Japanese animated studies involved, the release date and everything you need to know.

Star Wars: Vision 3, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeirPgekv44

Star Wars: Vision 3, the nine courts

With volume 3 the animated anthology Star Wars: Visions returns where it all started: Japan. Nine courts made by nine Japanese animated studies to tell a distant galaxy far never seen before. Here are the titles: “The duel: revenge”, “The song of the four wings”, “The ninth Jedi: daughter of hope”, “The hunters of sizes”, “Yuko’s treasure”, “lost”, “the smuggler”, “The bird of paradise”, “black”.

Star Wars: Vision 3, production and animation studies

The Executive Producer of Star Wars: Vision Volume 3 are James Waugh, Josh Rimes and Japqui Lopez. Justin Leach is the Co-Executive, while Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki are producers. The nine courts were made by David Production, Douga Kamikaze + Soul, Kinema Citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production IG, Project Studio Q, Trigger, Wit Studio.

Star Wars: Vision 3, when it comes out on Disney+

The third volume of Star Wars: Visions debuts on the Streaming platform on October 29, 2025.