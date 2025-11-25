Vita da Carlo, the final season of Verdone’s series on Paramount+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

One last run for Life as Carlo. Paramount+ announces the final season of the series written, directed and starring Carlo Verdone and produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis. Here is the trailer, the previews, the cast, the plot, the guest stars and the release date of the chapter which completes a unique quadrilogy in the panorama of Italian and international serials.

Life as Carlo – Final Season, the trailer

Vita da Carlo – Final season, previews on the plot

The series resumes after the gaffe that occurred in the third season, during the Sanremo Festival.

Following the media pillory, Carlo, yet another illustrious victim of cancel culture, preferred to retire outside Italy, to Nice, and has no intention of returning. A wise choice that allowed him to reorganize his ideas and finally dedicate some time to himself. But it is precisely when Carlo has become accustomed to this self-imposed exile that someone remembers him. The general director of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia contacted him to offer him the director’s chair. Carlo accepts, he wants to reinvent himself and write a last act worthy of his great story.

His return to Italy goes unnoticed. Carlo rediscovers the pleasure of walking through the streets of Rome without being stopped at every step for selfies and autographs. And he doesn’t mind it, on the contrary. All he is interested in is shaping the six young directors of the Centro Sperimentale, who represent the future of Italian cinema. However, it will be anything but a simple undertaking. The generation gap is making itself felt. The twenty-year-old students, who grew up in a society steeped in political correctness, and Carlo seem to speak two different languages. But Carlo will not give up and will gradually become aware that his real objective must not be to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of public opinion but to provide concrete help to new cinema talents, remaining behind the scenes. Carlo wants to change the minds of the six students, demonstrate that he has a lot to teach and he will do so by helping them to make their first work, a collective and experimental film that will talk about the theme of loneliness. But, between spiteful colleagues and compromises with the producers, the road to achieve this will be long and full of problems… The usual family problems will frame Carlo’s new challenge. Chicco and Maddalena, sucked into parental duties and with a wedding to organize; Annamaria and Sandra struggling with their respective love troubles; Giovanni and Eva returning from New Zealand with a big surprise. And obviously, unfortunately – or fortunately – everyone always relies on one person to solve their problems: Carlo.

Life as Carlo – Final season, the cast

Alongside Carlo Verdone, the final season stars Sergio Rubini, Monica Guerritore, Antonio Bannò, Caterina De Angelis, Maria Paiato, Claudia Potenza, Filippo Contri, Maccio Capatonda, and numerous guest stars, including Francesca Fagnani, Renzo Rosso, Giovanni Veronesi, Vera Gemma and Alvaro Vitali. The cast includes, among others, Roberto Citran, Aida Flix, Alex Badiglio, Tommaso D’Agata, Giada Benedetti, Adele Cammarata, Irene Girotti, Mariacarla Casillo, Phaim Bhuiyan, Matteo Francomano, Pietro Paschini, Stefano Ambrogi, Pietro Ragusa, Riccardo Diana, Giacomo Stallone, Anastasiia Kuzmina, Stefano Fabrizi, Chiara Bassermann, Corinne Jiga, Valentino Campitelli, Daniele Locci, Gloria Coco, Loredana Piedimonte, Roberto Cardone, along with numerous other special participations.

Life of Charles 4, production

The series is produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis and created by Carlo Verdone, Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti. Vita da Carlo is written by Carlo Verdone, Pasquale Plastino and Luca Mastrogiovanni and starring Carlo Verdone himself who directs it alternating with Valerio Vestoso.

Life of Charles 4, when it comes out on Paramount+

The series debuts on Paramount+ on November 28, 2025.