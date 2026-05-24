Vought Rising, the first teaser trailer for the prequel to The Boys has been revealed

Immediately after the end of The Boys, Prime Video revealed the first images of Vought Rising, the highly anticipated and highly announced new series set in the Vought universe, which serves as a prequel to the original series. In particular, the first teaser trailer for the series was released, starring Jensen Ackles (the Soldier Boy already seen in The Boys) and Aya Cash (who also appeared in The Boys, in the part of Stormfront). Here are the first previews.

What Vought Rising is about

Vought Rising represents a further expansion of the global franchise. Set in the 1950s, this prequel series will explore the complex origins of Vought International. The teaser offers a first, diabolical look at the world and the story that will characterize this new chapter of the franchise.

The cast of Vought Rising

Vought Rising will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who also serve as producers on the series. The cast also includes Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

Paul Grellong will be showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr (not related to Antony Starr, the interpreter of Homelander) and Jim Barnes appear as executive producers of the series, produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures, and Original Film.

When Vought Rising comes out

The prequel series will be released in 2027, at the moment there is no more precise information.

Vought Rising, the first teaser trailer

Vought Rising, the first images of the protagonists