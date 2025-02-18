Wada and doping: except Sinner, everyone has made a ridiculous figure





The feeling, put aside cheering and bell towers, remains that of a great lost opportunity. Not by Jannik Sinner, the only class actor in this farce, but from all the other organisms involved, none excluded.

He has lost a significant opportunity to show his leadership the ATP, whose silence in the first 48 hours is noisy and denotes a surprising lack of specific weight. Publish the two press releases on their website – that of Wada (World Anti -Doping Agency) and Sinner’s declaration -, without adding even a adverb, rhymes with Ponzio Pilate. Is it possible that those who want to ferry the world of tennis towards the future do not have an opinion on the disqualification of its number one?

He lost to Ko after setting his foot in the ring the International Tennis Integrity Agency. I agree that Wada is a seven -headed dragon and challenging it means preparing for you worse. But after the Sinner affair, the credibility of the ITIA is somewhere below the committee for the defense of fatty plants.

Wada, other than transparency

He has once again lost the Wada, albeit in Montreal offices someone will have also undermined a bottle of maple syrup. He lost because in trying to recover his face after the scandal of Chinese swimmers (for which they “forgotten” to appeal), he lost it twice by trying at all costs a disqualification that smells of injustice even kilometers away . Body that should make transparency and credibility the key principles of its mission, Wada continues to deny those same principles: what a scam.

In addition to the damage, the mockery: Wada herself is on the point of modifying rules and related sanctions in the proven cases of minimal positivity, often caused by unaware contact. So why not make the story of Sinner a manifesto of this change?

There are many things that do not work in the world of professional sport. Having ascertained that we continue to call it sport out of habit because now even the little ones have understood that they are business and entertainment, however I believe that some principles should be protected more than what happens in the other sectors of the company. Suspending or disqualifying, choose the term that produces less urticaria, an innocent athlete remains an investigation anywhere you want to look at it.

The error of the tennis colleagues

They lost, and perhaps it is the thing that hurts the most, even many colleagues from Jannik. From Djokovic to Wawrinka, until the last of the Kyrgios. Instead of deciding to stay alongside their number one and use his battle to improve a system imbued with politics and avoid other injustices or inconsistencies, they have chosen to download it in the name of an unspecified lack of consistency. Since others have unjustly paid in the past, they would have had to punish him in the same way: what is the matter? Why didn’t these same players shout at the scandal when Marco Bortolotti, Best Ranking 355 ATP, was acquitted for a case completely similar to that of Sinner? Unfortunately, many prevailed the most human and treacherous sentiment that there may be: envy.

It is true that the declarations must be listened to, but also weighed. Djokovic made the story of this sport. Not only did he win most of all, but he gave tennis some of the most extraordinary blows that have ever admired on a rectangle of land, concrete or grass: the two -handed backhand and the answer are two unreachable technical gestures for anyone who was born in this solar system. However, good rent, in affirming his indignation through his very personal union (Professional Tennis Players Association), is forgotten about what his attempt was gross to enter Australia in 2022 without the anti-Covid vaccine and with requests for exemption presented beyond the deadline established. He, like Federer and Nadal, have the opportunity to contribute to the improvement of tennis even off the pitch. For what they did during their careers, I believe it is their responsibility. Is there a player who has shown less than a tennis court by Nick Kyrgios in the last 30 years?

The number 1 is at risk

The three months of disqualification take away Jannik Sinner from the American tour and a large part of the season on red, without preventing him from taking part in the next two Slam scheduled, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and to the International of Italy, who will begin a handful of days after the end of the suspension. Zverev and Alcaraz, with twelve weeks of the highest level, could parade the king of tennis king, but having limited the desire for the retaliation of Wada is still a victory. Bitter, but still a victory. There are those who wanted to see how it would end at the Tas in Lausanne, however to do wreaths with Wada is never a good idea.

Now Sinner can finally turn the page and direct anger and energy on the tennis court. Three months without tournaments in the middle of the season are a condemnation, but they can also represent an opportunity. 90 days of work with Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. 90 days to refine the muscles and polish the engine with the help of Marco Panichi. From 5 May the circuit could find an even better tennis player. Focus on this Jannik, because sentences and pleaons are only politics, but the field never lies.