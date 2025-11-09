Walls and barriers to prevent the passage of people: which ones and where they are around the world

They are present in the world dozens of barriersconsisting of concrete walls or fences. Generally they are used for stop immigration or to prevent the passage of potentially hostile people And illegal goodslike drugs. Some walls, including the one between the United States and Mexico, are erected along the borders between the states; others are present in the territory of countries to separate specific communities, as in Northern Ireland; Still other walls were built in disputed or illegally occupied territories, such as the Kashmir and the West Bank. A wall also existed in Italy until a few years ago: the barrier in via Anelli in Padua.

The most famous walls in the world

The Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank

The Israeli separation barrier divides the State of Israel from the West Bank (or West Bank), one of the Palestinian territories (the other is the Gaza Strip), which in turn is occupied by the Israeli army. The barrier was built starting in 2002, during the second Intifada, over a length of 730 kilometers. It is partly made up of a concrete wall, partly of a fence, and is equipped with sensors and technological systems to prevent crossings. It is not located along borders recognized by international law nor long the green line (the “border” between Israel and Jordan resulting from the 1948 war), but it was built on a route established unilaterally by the Israeli authorities to include part of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Map of the route of the Israeli barrier. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



The wall provoked much damage to the Palestinians: for example, it has separated some communities from the fields they cultivate and from their places of work; has completely surrounded a city, Qalqilya; It had disastrous economic effects. Israel claims the barrier is necessary to stop militia attacks; the Palestinians claim it is an abuse and call it apartheid wall or wall of shame. The UN has also highlighted the damage caused by its presence.

Nonetheless, the barrier in the West Bank is not the only wall erected by Israel. Since the 1990s, the Jewish state has surrounded the Gaza Strip with a barrier. In 2013, it also erected a barrier along the 240 km border with Egyptwith the aim of blocking illegal immigration.

The barrier on the border between the United States and Mexico

The border between Mexico and the United States is the most crossed border in the worldparticularly at the point that separates San Diego, California, from Tijuana. In part, the border coincides with the course of the Rio Bravo. The separation barrier, made up of metal sheets and fences of various kinds, extends only on part of the border.

Map of the barrier between the United States and Mexico. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



Construction of the barrier began in 1993 with the aim of stopping illegal immigration of Mexicans and citizens of other Latin American countries, as well as to prevent the drug trafficking. Construction continued during all subsequent presidential terms. Only Joe Biden has declared that he wants to suspend construction, but during his term he has nevertheless filled existing gaps in some places.

Donald Trump, on the contrary, has made the wall a flag of his electoral campaign since his first term, promising voters to complete it. In reality, from 2017 to 2021 he only extended the wall for a few hundred kilometers, less than other presidents have done. At the beginning of his second term he announced again that he wanted to complete the barrier and allocated huge funds for this purpose. It is not known, however, whether the project will be completed

A wall between India and Pakistan: the Line of Control in Kashmir

India and Pakistan are in conflict over the issue of Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed by both countries. The territory is today occupied partly by India and partly by Pakistan (not counting a sector controlled by China); the two areas are separated by Control lineestablished in 1971 at the end of a war.

The map of the division of Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



In 1990, the Indian government decided to build a barrier, completed in 2004, on 550 of the 740 kilometers of the Line. The barrier is composed of two parallel fencesbetween which there is a strip of mined territory. Pakistan considers the barrier illegal and has denounced its construction on several occasions, but the Indian authorities have no intention of removing it.

The Peace Lines in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland – belonging to the United Kingdom on a political level, but geographically part of the Island of Ireland – is a country inhabited by rival political-religious groups: the nationalist Catholicswho consider themselves Irish and would like to be annexed to the Republic of Ireland, ei “Unionist” Protestantssupporters of remaining in the United Kingdom. In the past, the two communities have clashed several times. To prevent conflicts, barriers, known as Peace Lines, have been built in some places to separate Catholic neighborhoods from Protestant neighborhoods.

A Peace Line in Belfast. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



The first barriers were built after clashes that affected the country in 1969. Today they exist as a whole 59 Peace Lines. Their length varies: from a few tens of meters to 5 kilometers; overall, the Lines they cover 34 kilometers. Most of the barriers are located in Belfast, but some have been erected in other locations. Thanks to the de-escalation of the conflict, since the 2010s the Northern Irish authorities have repeatedly put forward the idea of ​​removing the Lineswhich however are still standing at the moment.

The wall of via Anelli in Padua

Even in Italy a wall existed for some years to separate citizens. In 2006 it was erected in Padua a steel barrier, approximately 80 meters longto prevent the passage between via Anelli and via De Besi. In via Anelli there were some buildings made up of small apartments, built in the 1970s to accommodate off-site students, but which later became residences for migrants. The barrier was erected on the decision of the mayor Flavio Zanonato, belonging to the Center-Left, because drug dealers and prostitutes were present in the area, but it caused many protestsalso by citizens of Padua, because it was considered a symbol of racism and an instrument useless for reducing crime.

The wall of via Anelli in Padua. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



In recent years the area of ​​via Anelli has been redeveloped, the condominiums have been demolished and in 2020 the wall was also removed.