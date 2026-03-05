War in Iran: what should we expect





The death toll in Iran rises to over 1,100, yet another criminal war wanted by Israel, dragging with it – into this open Pandora’s box – the immovable US ally, which, more than an ally, now seems a hostage in the hands of Tel Aviv, of its hubris, of its ambition to dominate the entire Middle East.

The conflict that is devastating Iran began with yet another bombing of a school by the Jewish state (this has now been a habit in the Strip for almost three years), where, in an institute in the southern city of Minab, 165 people, including girls and teachers, died. In Lamerd, also in the south of the country, another attack hit a gym, causing the death of 20 young volleyball players – a very particular way in which the West exports women’s rights. And, as you read these lines, the massacre of civilians continues throughout Iran. Tehran is literally on fire: if the bombings continue for another four weeks as declared by Trump, the risk is that it will become another Gaza City. A pile of rubble.

Without goals

In addition to violating every rule of international law, the war seems to have no declared objective other than to bring down – regardless of the human and geopolitical repercussions – the Islamic Republic, the only real enemy left for Israel in the entire region. Even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, despite the fact that in the past the United Kingdom has followed the United States in the worst military atrocities, has decided not to directly enter the conflict, questioning whether the American president has a plan for the phase following the offensive and underlining the lack of a “legal basis” and a “feasible and well-thought-out plan”: “The lessons of history – he declared – have taught us that it is important, when we make decisions of this type, to establish a legal basis for what the United Kingdom is doing”.

Netanyahu and Trump’s broken record concerns the alleged threat of an atomic bomb being built. A lie that no one believes except the Israeli population, denied both by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and by Trump’s own statements after the bombings on the night between 21 and 22 January 2025: “Enormous damage was done to all nuclear sites in Iran, as satellite images show. ‘Annihilation’ is the right term! The greatest damage occurred well below ground level.” So instead, Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission: “The devastating U.S. attack on Fordo destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We believe that American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli attacks on other elements of the military’s nuclear program, have set back the ability to develop nuclear weapons for many years.” “We have significantly damaged the nuclear program, and I can even say that we have set it back by years, I repeat, years,” said Eyal Zamir, IDF Chief of Staff.

Therefore, for the same American and Israeli mission, there is no real danger of developing the atomic bomb. The real objective is to overthrow the current regime and replace it with a new one, more or less puppet, more or less democratic.

Deaths and devastation. And after?

Provoking a coup d’état with external bombing alone, without the use of troops on the ground (an eventuality not ruled out by Washington, however) is very difficult, if not impossible. Both Netanyahu and Trump know this well. The aim of the bombings is, in addition to decimating the regime, to cause internal chaos, perhaps a civil war: an eventuality that is anything but unlikely in a state that extends over 1.6 million square kilometers and with over 92 million inhabitants, where dozens of different ethnic groups, traditions and religions coexist. According to a CNN revelation, the CIA has started talks with all opposition forces to provide military support and support a popular uprising. Deliveries of weapons are already underway to the Kurdish guerrillas, with the task of fighting on the ground against the forces of the Tehran regime.

In short, the objective is to balkanize Iran, because the only real goal on the table is to bring down the Islamic Republic, whatever the cost, even if the result were a new Syria or a new Libya, real jungles of armed and terrorist militias. If the plan succeeded, the consequences would impact the civilian population for generations. This says a lot about the morality of Israel and the United States, without forgetting, moreover, that the bombings began while the two countries were still sitting at the negotiating tables.

A war that is not convenient for the USA

The clearest of all was Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State: “We knew that there would be Israeli action – he declared –, we knew that this would provoke an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we had not intervened preventively against them before they launched those attacks, we would have suffered more victims”. Although he later corrected himself, aware of the sensational oversight, he explicitly admitted that Washington was dragged into the conflict by Tel Aviv.

Because this war is not convenient for the USA: Iran had already been bombed and negotiations were underway; the attack also contradicts the policy of the Trump administration in recent years, which through the Abraham Accords and the so-called Board of Peace was doing golden business with the “petrostates” of the Gulf. It should also be considered that, in the region, the USA already has 19 military sites, including 8 permanent bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

As Rubio recalled, Israel would have attacked anyway and the United States chose to follow it into this bloody abyss, led by a president who got elected by promising to put an end to the Democrats’ season of wars and aiming (no less) for the Nobel Peace Prize. The suspicion remains that Trump is a president compromised by the “Epstein files”, and that the war also represents a diversion to divert attention from an expanding scandal that risks overwhelming him, sooner or later. This is not a conspiracy theory: just look at the arrests in the United Kingdom and the series of resignations of important diplomats and company leaders across Europe, after links with the pedophile financier linked to the Mossad emerged. Not to mention the suicides, or presumed suicides, of people who had to deal with him, both as victims and as executioners.

Black gold

Even in deadlocked situations, the American superpower will still look for ways to pursue its interests. 80-90% of Iranian oil goes to China, Uncle Sam’s number one enemy; taking possession of it offers a strategic advantage on energy supplies, combined with the Venezuelan one gained after Maduro’s kidnapping. Together, Iran and Venezuela in fact account for just under 30% of the world’s reserves: managing them, even indirectly, would be a powerful weapon both for possible retaliations on supplies and for speculation on the global price of a barrel. War, cemeteries, business: it is the capitalist Holy Trinity.

What should we expect

Before a possible “boots on the ground” option, Israel and the USA will try to widen the conflict and involve other states against the Ayatollahs. The Iranian armed forces, in addition to bombing Israel, are hitting American bases and outposts in the Gulf. If the Mossad is present throughout Iran with its agents – otherwise the attacks against Khamenei, the Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi and the Minister of Defense Aziz Nasirzadeh would not have been possible – it is equally clear that Iranian intelligence has not remained inactive in recent decades, as demonstrated by the targeted attacks against enemy war positions, data centers, strategic infrastructures, economic centers and American commercial interests throughout the region. But the situation could quickly deteriorate with the entry of new players. After the attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia said it was ready to defend itself. On Wednesday, NATO anti-aircraft intercepted an aircraft in the skies of Turkey headed for Cyprus, where there are two British bases; a few days ago, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the world now engaged in the offensive, passed there. Pressed into a corner, the Iranian regime could react with impulsive – and counterproductive – actions against states or objectives that have so far remained on the sidelines.

The other variable to take into account are the false flag operations of the Israeli secret services, which seem to stop at nothing: we remember – among the many cases of extreme cynicism – that the Mossad went so far as to organize attacks in Baghdad even against places frequented by the local Jewish community, including the Masouda Shem-Tov synagogue (1950-1951); the aim was to encourage migration to Israel, struggling with the demographic shortage compared to the Arab population. Therefore, let’s not be surprised if – following dubious attacks in some capitals of the Middle East – there is a further expansion of the conflict. The possibility would become even more concrete if the current air strikes do not achieve the desired results against Iran’s defensive and offensive positions.

We can already see the first signs of the desire to extend participation in the armed confrontation. On Monday, a drone attack caused a fire at Saudi Aramco’s refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied any responsibility, claiming instead that Israel and the United States are conducting operations with drones taken off from military bases located in Arab countries, with the aim of inducing them to attack the Islamic Republic and trigger a war involving the entire Muslim world. On Tuesday, however, the news disclosed by the famous journalist Tucker Carlson, formerly of CNN and Fox News, according to which the authorities of Qatar and Saudi Arabia had arrested Mossad agents while planning attacks in the two states. The information, for now, has not yet had official confirmation (probably never will), although it has been relaunched by newspapers all over the world.

Bearing in mind that “in war the truth is the first victim”, as the Greek tragedian Aeschylus teaches, there is however no doubt that an expansion of hostilities – and rubble – to the entire region would be in Israel’s strategic interests, to establish itself as an undisputed hegemonic power. A project at the cost of thousands of innocent lives, but this is a “subtlety” that is ultimately not so relevant for the Zionist state: the genocide in Gaza teaches this, as well as the bombings on Beirut in the last few hours which have caused dozens of victims. Yes, because in the meantime an invasion of Lebanon also seems to be on the horizon: Macron even made an appeal to Israel – although it counts for nothing at a diplomatic level – to “respect the Lebanese territory and its integrity”, confirming that Tel Aviv is considering a land operation. After the ‘no’ to the use of military bases by the Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez, Starmer’s criticism of Trump, now it was the French President’s turn: perhaps only convenient and superficial words, perhaps Europe – already economically worn out in Ukraine – does not have this great desire to follow the United States of Israel on the path to the third world war. At least for now.