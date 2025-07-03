Washington Black on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A long life adventure. Disney+ announces Washington Blackcostume series based on the Edugyan ESI novel. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot and the release date on the streaming platform.

Washington Black, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6q1iixrzhblo

Washington Black, the plot

Washington Blacksays the synopsis, follows the nineteenth -century odyssey of George Washington “Wash” Black, an eleven -year -old boy born in a Barbados sugar cane plantation, who thanks to his prodigious scientific mind walks towards an unexpected destiny. When a heartbreaking accident forces him to escape, Wash finds himself involved in an adventure around the world that questioned and transforms his idea of ​​family, freedom and love. Facing unexplored lands and insurmountable obstacles, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the borders of the society in which he was born.

Washington Black, the cast

The series is played by Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis and Sterling K. Brown.

Washington Black, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ with all eight episodes on Wednesday 23 July 2025.