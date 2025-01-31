Washington plane crash, recover black boxes: first report on the causes between 30 days

More details on theWashington DC plane crack that on the night of January 30 (29 evening in the United States) he involved a scheduled plane of the PSA Airlines – subsidiary of the American Airlines that deals with regional flights in the United States – and a helicopter of the US army, causing in total the death of 67 people between passengers, flight staff and military. According to the first information made public, the black box would have been recovered and a first detailed report on the incident could arrive within one about thirty days.

The discovery of the black boxes

In the last few hours they have been Recover the black boxes of the commercial plane and delivered to National Transportation Safety Boardan independent investigative agency of the United States government that investigates and produces relationships when airplanes, ships, trains, oil pipelines and gas pipelines are involved in accidents. According to the agency, a first report On the dynamics of the accident based on the analysis of the black boxes it could be ready in about thirty days. Waiting for the report, one of the hypotheses most taken from the US newspapers on the causes of the accident claims that the military helicopter, a Sikorsky Uh-60 Black Hawk, deflected from its path by entering the collision course with the scheduled plane. For example, the New York Times supports it based on some sources of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which started an internal investigation. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the helicopter was flying over the airspace of Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan airport airport following a north-south route and would have requested the control tower to deviate from its own route. The staff of the control tower would have given the green light, indicating the military to fly behind the plane of APSA Airlines. However, the helicopter would have diverted from the assigned route, clashing with the plane.

Organic problems at the control tower? The possible causes

Just the communications between the control tower of the Washington DC airport and the pilots involved in the accident are another of the points on which the investigations of the US agencies and media are being concentrated. It would have emerged that on the evening of the accident two flight controllers were managing the work that would normally be entrusted to four, bringing out a chronic problem of US air traffic and beyond: the Personnel deficiency.

A summary of the accident

The plane crash is ventured at 2:48 on January 30th (20:48 on January 29 local time) between a Crj-700 line plane of the American Airlines (flight AA5342) coming from Wichita, Kansas, and a military helicopter H60 Black Hawk stationed in Fort Belvair in Virginia who was carrying out a training flight near theWashington Reagan National Airporta few kilometers from the White House. The CRJ-700 Jet was at an altitude of about 100 meters and had a speed of about 200 km/h, while the helicopter traveled at about 130 km/h. At the time of the crash, the visibility was good (about 10 statutory miles, or 16 km), as well as the weather conditions, and the winds blowing at about 28 km/h with gusts up to 46 km/h. After the clash, both aircraft fell into the Potomac river And the recovery operations immediately began.

Unfortunately they have been recorded 67 victims, including some skaters of theUS Figure Skating.