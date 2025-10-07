We are not the Americans, but let's not resign ourselves to the decline of healthcare

Culture

We are not the Americans, but let’s not resign ourselves to the decline of healthcare

We are not the Americans, but let’s not resign ourselves to the decline of healthcare

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
We are not the Americans, but let’s not resign ourselves to the decline of healthcare
Do females live more than males? Not always, the differences between mammals and birds
Earthquake in the Foggiano of magnitude 3.6: epicenter detected at sea, off the Gargano coast