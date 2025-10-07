We are not the Americans, but let’s not resign ourselves to the decline of healthcare





Also net of Trump and his usual videos to the as embarrassing as threatening, the American political debate on the Shutdown who is blocking most of the federal public administration is surreal for us Italians, and probably for most of the Europeans.

In practice, the Republicans accuse the Democrats of not granting the votes necessary to reach 60 to the Senate, necessary to pass the budget law, and therefore to be blocking the country, because they are radical left extremists who, think a little, want to grant free medical care to irregular immigrants.

And the Democrats, those Communists, reply that it is not true, irregular foreigners cannot access the health system – first aid aside, thanks to the volute law of the Republican Reagan, how much difference between Ronald and Donald … – And they do not want to change this, they only want to widen the audience of people who receive some deduction on health insurance, and this enlargement includes only a small percentage of refugees. and asylum seekers who are legally in the USA. The fact that, in the meantime, the great beautiful Trump law contains a generous cut of taxes for the richest, strangely, seems not to be interested in many.

Now, we will not live in a perfect state, but fortunately (or for Christianity), we do not have a right that would leave thousands of public employees at home, claiming not to provide care at discounted prices to irregular foreigners, nor a left that would reply that no, we would miss more, the irregular made of them, who also die, at most a 30% discount on the invoice for the birth of some asylum.

All right, then? Unfortunately not. As Vasco would say “We are not the Americans”, fortunately. But when is the last time that there was the level of our public health at the center of the political debate? We no longer remember it.

On the other hand, we all know from experience that for certain things “we must do in the private”. That even if the increasingly heroic family medical doctors prescribe a visit to a visit to be done within ten days, or we turn to some private clinic or to the Cup will reply that “the next available date is in a year, nine months if it goes to the other side of the region”.

We are at the point where we accept as normal infinite and often paradoxical waiting lists, as well as overcrowded hospital structures and with staff increasingly at the limit of human endurance.

We live together with almost two million total tax evaders and we are content to rake the tips with a amnesty every now and then, but we have resigned ourselves to the fact that there is no more money for decent public health, and so more and more people have an additional private health policy.

And then we can settle for not yet to be at the level of the Americans, while we witness the sunset of the National Health Service. Or, regardless of the party we vote, we can demand better by those who govern our regions and our country, before it is too late. Before finding ourselves too to discuss the political opportunity to take care of those who are bad if those who are sick do not have a expensive health insurance in the pocket.