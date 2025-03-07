We have reached the point where hatred for those who are different is a political right





“I am against the LGBT community”. For two days I have continued to ask me what a meaning has this sentence, even more so if pronounced by a 13 -year -old boy. Indeed, from the Veronese boy who preferred to protrude from the railing of a scale ramp in his school rather than climbing colorful steps and with written words such as “trust”, “listening”, “respect”, “tolerance”, “understanding” and “empathy”. All with full support of the parents, and so far there is little to be surprised (indeed), and of several League representatives (and perhaps there is even less to be surprised).

What does it mean to be against the LGBT community? It will not mean feeling right not to respect other people if we do not share their sexual orientation or gender identity, right? No, it cannot be that he meant this and that there are parliamentarians of the Italian Republic who support such an attitude.

Respect is a duty in a civil society, otherwise everyone would feel free to beat the others because they have red hair, because they are not liked, because they move in a wheelchair or because they come from a region-provincia-city-constranda-via-palazzo-pyanating different.

So what does it mean to be “contrary to the LGBT community”, especially at an age in which many homosexual, bisexual or trans people still do not yet have very clear ideas about their identity? In reality, the answer is very simple: it means having grown up in an environment in which these people are despised, died, derise and hated.

The paradox of the staircase necessary precisely because there are “against the LGBT community”

The paradoxical thing is that it is precisely the presence of people who despise and hate others on the basis of sexual orientation and gender that led the school to paint a staircase with the colors of the rainbow, on the occasion of the day against homophobia, and to write dangerously subversive words such as “respect” and “tolerance”.

Because if the people to whom this boy is said to be against it was not victims of hatred, verbal violence, physical aggressions, beating and sometimes even murders there would be no need for a day against homophobia and coloring a school staircase.

But he is “contrary to the LGBT community”, and to demonstrate it he puts his life at risk in order not to beat the steps with his feet. Not wearing stiletto heels, not with the obligation to put a long wig, not with a skirt, not disguised as drag queen, not kissing a classmate of the same sex. No, he risked dying so as not to make a ramp of colorful stairs.

And the parents defended him, putting League parliamentarians in the middle and invoking the intervention of the Minister of Education Valditara. And instead of explaining to them that the beloved son had made nonsense, some League players (including our “dear” former Minister Centinaio) made it a national case, pointing out the school as guilty of intrusion into a subject of competence of families and not schools.

Let’s recap: a school colors a staircase and writes words like “respect” and “listening” and a boy is said to be against these values ​​to be put at risk of their lives in order not to make that staircase, the parents are indignant and bring the case to the attention of some politicians who take it with the school for trying to inculcate an ideology in the minds of the students. As if the primary task of the school was not exactly to educate our children so that they know how to live together civilly in society.

From “I am not racist, but” a “am I proudly racist, therefore”?

When we have reached the point that hating the neighbor, if the next one is not the same as us, became a political right to be claimed with pride? At least until recently there was the abused embarrassment of those who said “I am not racist, however …”: we are already at the point where you can say “I am proudly racist, therefore …”?

Or as it happens sometimes, for some jokes of fate, even on the right the importance of respecting LGBT people will be understood only when some leaders of our right will have children LGBT, as happened for divorces, second wedding, children out of the wedding or other swingings fortunately forgotten of the “traditional family”?

In the meantime what will be the next in-city battle of our hatred protectors? Defending a group of bullies who beats an effeminate companion? Support the right to marginalize a partner of another religion? Give a prize to those who better discriminate other religions? A thrill travels our back at the thought of what the next senseless claim will be that certain professional haters will ride.