We met the cast of Beijing Express

Backpacks on your shoulders. Beijing Express begins. The new edition of the Sky Original show produced by Banijay Italia debuts tonight at 9.15pm. 10 couples compete with physical tests, intelligence tests, general culture tests but, above all, hitchhiking and requests for accommodation made to local strangers.

Costantino della Gherardesca is hosting it for the 13th consecutive time while this year’s novelty is the three correspondents: Giulia Salemi, Guido Meda and Lillo. The itinerary? Indonesia, China and Japan.

We at uisjournal.com met the cast of Beijing Express 2026 before the debut of the series and were told a few anecdotes about this experience.

Giulia Salemi: “Pechino Express? Intense but I rested after giving birth”

Chanel Totti: “I’m a normal girl, I go to university. TV? I’m not interested”

Who are the couples of Beijing Express 2026

THE FUNNY Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni

THE RECOMMENDED Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

LE DJs Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

THE QUICKS Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

RAPPER Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli

THE EXS Steven Basalari and Viviana Vizzini

COMEDIANS Tay Vines and Assane Diop

THE CREATORS Elisa Maino and Mattia Stanga

THE BLONDES Gaia De Laurentiis and Agnese Catalani

THE ALBICELESTS Candelaria and Camila Solórzano