We met the cast of Beijing Express

Backpacks on your shoulders. Beijing Express begins. The new edition of the Sky Original show produced by Banijay Italia debuts tonight at 9.15pm. 10 couples compete with physical tests, intelligence tests, general culture tests but, above all, hitchhiking and requests for accommodation made to local strangers.
Costantino della Gherardesca is hosting it for the 13th consecutive time while this year’s novelty is the three correspondents: Giulia Salemi, Guido Meda and Lillo. The itinerary? Indonesia, China and Japan.
Giulia Salemi: “Pechino Express? Intense but I rested after giving birth”
Chanel Totti: “I’m a normal girl, I go to university. TV? I’m not interested”
Who are the couples of Beijing Express 2026
THE FUNNY Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni
THE RECOMMENDED Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino
LE DJs Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo
THE QUICKS Fiona May and Patrick Stevens
RAPPER Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli
THE EXS Steven Basalari and Viviana Vizzini
COMEDIANS Tay Vines and Assane Diop
THE CREATORS Elisa Maino and Mattia Stanga
THE BLONDES Gaia De Laurentiis and Agnese Catalani
THE ALBICELESTS Candelaria and Camila Solórzano