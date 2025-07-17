We show you the absurd numbers of Sinner: his domain is here





On July 13, 1917 the third appearance of the Madonna di Fátima was recorded. Same day, but 108 years later, Jannik Sinner raised the Wimbledon trophy, the tournament of dreams and myths, on that field where if you win the last point, you transform yourself into legend. We do not know if the two events are somehow related. Certainly from 1877 until a few years ago, for those who love the racket and its interpreters not on the day before yesterday, seeing an Italian winning on the Center Court was miracle stuff in the 34th road.

Then the god of tennis decided to give us his majesty Jannik and today we can safely argue that his victory at the Championships is not a miracle, but a natural event of the strongest tennis player on the planet.

What a heart

Where Jannik found the strength to become the player who is today and to cross glory, honors, but also slaps and injustices collected in the last 18 months is another mystery. Which can also remain such, because if there is someone who holds the threads from up there, it is sufficient that only one message arrives on our part: thanks for having given it to Italy.

The Batosta della Wada, three months in Naftalina, the Paris final lost after being so close to winning it by dominating it: there are champions who have skidded for much less. A “normal” player would have taken six months to digest the three dilapidated matches on Philippe Chatrier: Jannik in 35 days signed his biggest victory.

But the secret of the number 1 in the world is precisely this: never give up. It will not have the ability to inflame the audience of Nadal, nor the elegance of Federer’s white gestures, but under that air of Iceman He beats a heart as a true fighter. Only in this way can you introduce yourself to Wimbledon, a few weeks after the Travata in Paris, and first reach the fourth consecutive Slam final, and then break down the demons and Alcaraz in a single -sense match.

His philosophy? “Put intensity in each training, even when you don’t want to, even when you struggle. This is how the successes are built.”

And what talent

Since we have already been talking about it for a while, an metropolitan legend must be squeezed in the bud that attributes to Carlos Alcaraz the stigmata of the predestined and equipped with all the talents that human mind can imagine and perform, while Sinner is the bad duckling, capable of hoising himself up there at the top of the world “only” for his extraordinary dedication to work and sacrifice. Having said that culture of work and immense desire to improve are not insults but they represent those ingredients that distinguish the great champions from the excellent players, the truth is that Jannik has been doing another sport for two years because he knows how to play better than all in at least three out of four conditions: grass, outdoor and indoor concrete. And on the red, where Alcaraz seemed to have everything to dominate, the gap thus thinned that it was almost invisible.

Numbers in hand, even in the Wimbledon final, Jannik did everything better than Carlitos. More successful with the straight, the reverse and also at the net; 62% of first balls against 53% of the Spaniard; greater number of points won both at the service and in response. Only a short blackout of Italian at the end of the first set made the final less uncertain.

Sliding Doors of this edition, in addition to the match with Dimitrov, was the beginning of the second set. Immediately break by Jannik and immediate possibility in the next game for Carlitos to return to a tie. Reseated on 2-0, the number 1 in the world got up on the pedals and went on the run.

The way Sinner has closed the tenth game of the second partial has few precedents in the history of the Slam finals. Difficult to play better than that.

Like Lendl and Djokovic, but not only

There are two players in the Open Tennis era that remember closely, for mentality and ability to improve themselves, South Tyrolean talent. Ivan Lendl, 270 weeks from number 1 and 94 titles on the bulletin board (including 8 Slam), and Novak Djokovic, the record man, of the 24 majors and 428 on Monday spent on the top.

Both Ivan and Nole have had to slaughter, invest in themselves, break down prejudices and limits, to become the best in the world. Mcenroe had more manual skills than Lendl, Roger and Rafa had tennis and followed higher than the Serbian. At Bocce stops, both Lendl and Djoker filled that gap becoming stronger, safer, more complete every year.

In the field flanked by Vagnozzi and Cahill, and outside the rectangle supported by Alex Vittur, Sinner does not just follow in the footsteps of the greats of the past: he absorbed the most authentic features, making them part of his path. It is asphyxiating like the best Djokovic, in important moments it serves as Sampras, commands the game as Agassi, if the match requires it knows how to fight as Murray and manages to be a positive example both in the victory and in the defeat as Rafa.

“When I lost the Paris final, I tried to accept it. Better to lose a final like this, fighting, that it just take them. I said to myself that it was important not to throw myself down, because there was another Slam behind the doors. And today I am here with this cup,” he said. Employee to Wimbledon, retreating Nole and clarifying Alcaraz who is the real number 1, is among the largest companies ever made by the wearer the tricolor on the chest.

Let’s see, now, the incredible statistics of Jannik.

4th Major and 20th ATP title

• With Wimbledon, now there are 4 slams won by Sinner in a career after the brace at the Australian Open 2024-2025 and the success at the US Open 2024. With this success he detaches champions such as Murray, Kuerten, Ashe and Wawrinka, stopped at 3 titles, and reaches other legends such as Courier, Vilas and Hoad.

• 20 titles of the major circuit conquered by the blue: 1 in 2020, 4 in 2021, 1 in 2022, 4 in 2023, 8 in 2024 and 2 in 2025. Of the 20 triumphs, 17 obtained them on the concrete, 2 on the grass and 1 on the red.

On the other hand, there are 4 Masters 1000 on the bulletin board: Shanghai, Cincinnati, Miami and Canada, to which the title to the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin must be added.

Consecutive final fourth in the majors

• Sinner, with the final in Church Road, signed the fourth consecutive Slam final (US Open ’24, Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon 2025): at 23 years and 318 days he is the youngest of the Open era to succeed.

• 11 players in the Open era have played all four Slam finals: before Sinner, Laver, Roswall, Lendl, Edberg, Courier, Agassi, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray.

• Third Italian final in the last five years after those of Berrettini (2021) and Paolini (2024).

• Sinner, from his first Slam final, took only 6 major before completing the Grand Slam of the finals: the previous record was by Courier (9).

• Considering the total of Major played, Jannik took 23 Slam to go to the final at least once in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York. Courier had succeeded after 19 participations, Agassi 22, Nadal 26, Federer 28 and Djokovic 30.

Budget of direct clashes: Alcaraz leads 8-5.

• With the success on London meadows, Sinner interrupted the strip of 5 consecutive successes of the Spaniard. The blue did not win from the semifinal of the ATP 500 in Beijing in 2023.

• Of the 13 challenges, 7 were held on the cement (of which 3 indoors), 4 on earth and 2 on the grass:

The balance sees Sinner ahead on the grass (2-0), Alcaraz on Cemento (5-2) and Earth (3-1).

• Alcaraz is in front of 3-2 in Slam: Spanish victories in Us Open (2022) and Roland Garros (2024 and 2025), Sinner’s victory at Wimbledon 2022 and 2025.

• 3-2 always for Carlitos in the finals: Jannik won in Umago in 2022 and Wimbledon 2025, Alcaraz raised the Trophies of Beijing 2024, Rome and Roland Garros 2025. 1-1 instead the balance in the Slam finals.

• 3-0 for Alcaraz, however, when the challenge reached the fifth set.

• On 7 occasions those who won the first set then lost the meeting: 4 times it happened in Sinner, 3 in Alcaraz.

• 20 sets won by Jannik, 23 by Carlitos.

• 5 tie breaks won by Sinner, 9 by Alcaraz.

• Set of 6-1: 5 by Sinner, 1 by Alcaraz.

Finals in Paris and London

Before Sinner and Alcaraz, in the Open era, only Federer and Nadal had managed to compete for the title in the finals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. The two champions gave birth to this double comparison for three consecutive seasons, from 2006 to 2008.

Setback for Alcaraz

The Spaniard had not lost a game since April 20, the final of the ATP 500 in Barcelona against Rune. Since then 24 consecutive victories. And in Wimbledon he had an open strip of 20 successes. The last knockout in London? Just by Jannik in 2022.