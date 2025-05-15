We were on the construction sites of the new Brennero basic gallery: it will be the longest railway tunnel in the world

Anyone who has traveled theBrenner motorway In the car he knows it well: it is one of the most drawn arteries in Europe, often congested from long safety of cars and heavy vehicles.

To lighten the trak and to create a new one railway axis In the heart of Europe, the new one is under construction Brenner Basic Gallerywhich will connect the city of Fortezza in Italy with Innsbruck, in Austria, for the passage of high -speed trains goods and passengers. This gallery, which should be ready for the 2032, will have the overall length of 64 kilometersbecoming the longest railway gallery in the world.

In this video, you will see what otherwise you never see: We entered the construction sites of Webuild, the company that collaborates in the realization of 50 of the 64 km of the work that is commissioned by BBT SE (Brenner Basistunnel). We have documented up close how we build such a long tunnel, digging in the heart of the mountain and even below a river.

We got on board the TBM (Boring Machine Tunnel) called “Flavia”, one of the gigantic mechanical moles employed in the excavation, which completed the excavations, arriving on the border with Austria, the May 2, 2025. The TBM not only digs the rock, but simultaneously installs i Prefabricated Councils which constitute the structural bone of the gallery.

But not only the mechanized technology. In some sections, where the profile of the rock allows it, the traditional excavation with explosives. The images of the shock wave generated by detonations are impressive and spectacular.

Another key area of ​​the work is the stretch that crosses the Isarco river. In this area, to avoid water infiltrations, the so -called is used freezing technique with liquid nitrogen. It is an avant -garde engineering solution: liquid nitrogen is used at cryogenic temperatures, equal to -196 ° Ccreating a solid and waterproof barrier.

The Brennero basic gallery will be one crucial hub For railway connections between the North and South of Europe, helping to make transport on long distance more sustainable and fast. The new line will allow you to drastically reduce travel times: from 80 to 25 minutes for passenger trains and from 105 to 35 minutes For freight trains.

This work represents a further step for the realization of the Trans-European Transport Network (Ten-T), or a modern infrastructure network, to connect the European regions. It will therefore bring a huge benefit for the mobility, the environment and the logistical system of the continent.