"Weapons" It is the horror that also likes those who do not like horror movies

“Weapons” is the horror that also likes those who do not like horror movies





The awaited new horror “Weapons” arrives in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 6 August, a film not to be missed that combines the tension and thrill of the horror-mistery with a scratchy humor that explodes especially in the second part. Zack Cregger’s film, former creator of Barbarians, features Josh Brolin as Archer, a father in search of his son mysteriously disappeared and Sarah Garner, who plays the teacher of the class in which all the children disappear and comes for this accusation. Alden Ehrenreich is the policeman Paul, Austin Abrams plays Jake, Benedict Wong is the principal Mark and Amy Madigan is Gladys.

Weapons, the plot

In a quiet provincial town of the United States, an entire class of the local elementary school disappears. Seventeen children get up in the middle of the night, at 2.17, reach the door, open it and run to the night. No trace remains of them. The story told in the film begins in the following days this traumatic event. In the class of the teacher Justine Gandy remained only one pupil, the introverted Alex. The teacher is immediately accused by the parents, led by Archer, who on that mysterious night lost his little Matthew and has since obsessed with the thought of finding him. Justine, she discovered, is a woman with a complicated and easy past for daring initiatives and starts investigating her. Her investigations bring her several times to the house where the little Alex lives that from the outside it is impenetrable, also Archer, who is convinced that Justine is in some way responsible for the disappearance of the children, he starts to investigate his own, while in the small center the disturbing events multiply involving figures close to them: a policeman, the principal, a blossomed boy. Until they understand that they are both looking for the same thing and will join forces to discover a terrifying truth.

Weapons, the horror film in the cinema. The director: “I wrote it after the death of a friend”

Weapons: a dark, complex and veined fairy tale of sarcasm

“Weapons” is truly a film not to be missed, and there is no need to be horror lovers to appreciate it, because it puts so many elements on the table, well mixed and harmonized, that it is much more than a genre film. It is a work that certainly tells a dark story, with traits of mystery and capable of causing numerous jumps on the chair to the spectators, but not only. Weapons èun film that does not skimp with fierce explosions and gives all the time anguished tension destined at any moment to explode, which is what the audience of horror lover is looking for, but it is also a film full of references, of attractions, of narrative subtleties and veined of a humor that makes the whole second part of the narration even more alienating and powerful.

There are 17 children who disappear in the dark night maneuvered by some dark call, there is, on the other hand, a mysterious and ferocious puppet evidently looking for pure souls, there is a small provincial community in which the chatter and suspicions run fast and converge on the “foreign”, the outsider who with his unconventional life certainly has a lot to hide, there are good people, estimated members of the company and Prestigious that go crazy together, and then there is a house, metaphorically “a house in the woods” to which they bring all the traces and clues to those looking for lost children.

Classic elements of the darker fairy tales, mixed with the poetics of the placid provincial life in which the most heinous evil acts silent and hidden. And it does not end here because, in this engaging, disturbing and twisted story, at a certain point the element that spreads the cards, that of bizarre and sarcasm arrives: a scratchy humor that literally explodes in the final, cleaning everything that has been before in a clash that can also read as a clash and generational revals.

A surprising film, which manages to be at the same time disturbing and fun. Not to be missed.

VOTE: 7.5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9to3kFplxfyundefined