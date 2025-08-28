Weather alert for the new wave of bad weather in Italy: what happens and what the former Hurricane Erin has to do with

The rainfall arriving on Italy scheduled for today, Thursday 28 August.

Credit: ECMWF



The bad weather He returns to hit Italy, just three days after the storm that hit Romagna. Particularly impressed so far has been the Alto Piedmont, with a precipitation of 130 millimeters in the province of Verbania. Many titles that are reading in these hours speak of “Hurricane Erin falls on Italy”, but The bad weather of these days in Italy is due only indirectly to Erinwhich is no longer a hurricane but a “simple” – albeit deep – Extra-tropical cyclone Above the British islands, where it is destined to “turn off”.

The Civil Protection has issued aalert red For hydrogeological risk throughout the Alta Lombardia, while in the rest of the region, in Piedmont and Liguria orange alerts have been issued for high intensity showers, frequent electrical activities, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. Yellow alert in the remaining regions of the Center-North. In the meantime, in Varese The first inconveniences have already been reported, with flooding in the Laveno Mombello area, but the most intense rainfall is expected in the next few hours.

Our country, among other things, will be among the most affected in Europe, together with Ireland, the United Kingdom and part of France: intense rainfall will also be able to cause Flash floods and gusts of wind over 100 km/h.

What is the situation of bad weather today in Italy and the role of the former hurricane Erin

The former Hurricane Erin, strongly weakened on his journey from the US coast to the British Islands and after interacting with the depression of Iceland, caused a low pressure “tail” between Spain and France that retains the residual energy of Erin and activated rather robust disturbances Get up to our Alpine arc. This low pressure cold bag has recalled (as is in the nature of low pressure) hot and very humid air from the tropicwhere the high pressure of the North African anticyclone facilitates the journey of hot currents to northern Italy. This hot wave, which is bringing very high temperatures in Southern Italy and the major islands, clashes with the tail of the depression generated by the former Erin cyclone by strengthening the disturbances and causing even intense thunderstorms and abundant rainfall In the North-West (Piedmont, Pedemontana Lombarda, Levanta Ligure). The forecast models show the possibility between the afternoon and night of today of the entrance to Tuscany and Liguria of a temporal front formed off the coast of France, which can also bring macroburst (i.e. downburst on a larger scale) with gusts of wind even greater than 100 km/h.

It is not the first time that the remains of a hurricane arrive in Europe: in 2024 it had already happened with the ex hurricane kirk (of category 4 in the United States), and with the former Hurricane Leslie in 2018 (Category 2), both who arrived in our continent in the form of extra-tropical storms.

Among other things, Erin had already crossed the Atlantic Ocean before reaching the United States, having formed in the African archipelago of Capo Verde. After having struck in particular the New JerseyErin (who was the first Atlantic Hurricane of significant dimensions of this season) then crossed the Caribbean and headed for Europe, where he was downgraded.

The weather forecast of the next few days

The situation that is configured sees anItaly divided in half: the wave of bad weather will initially affect Piedmont, Lombardy and Liguria, with rains also planned to 100-150 mm Within a few hours, which in many areas exceeds the average rainfall of the whole month of August.

The Civil Protection has particularly reported the risk of particularly intense and persistent rains, also in the form of a storm, which will be accompanied by gusts of wind which could prove particularly violent in conjunction with the most important temporal structures.

In the South, however, the high temperatures favored by the Scirocco winds will prevail, with averages of 33-34 ° C and peaks up to 38-39 ° C in Sardinia.

Tomorrow, Friday 29 Augustthe rainfall will extend to Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, and then involve the central regions with strong thunderstorms on Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Alto Lazio and Alta Campania. By Saturday, however, the temporal front will reach the Southern Italy With local showers and thunderstorms, while in northern Italy the situation will return more stable.