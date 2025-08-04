Wednesday 2: the complete cast

In 2022 he conquered the public from all over the world thanks to his sharp irony and his imperturbable gaze: we are talking about Wednesday Addams, ready to return with new and highly anticipated episodes. The second season of “Wednesday” is distributed by Netflix is divided into two parts: it starts on August 6, 2025, with Jenna Ortega still in the role of the irresistible protagonist, who will return to the snowman Academy, where the shadows have stretched and the dangers have multiplied. This time, among old enemies, family complications and new supernatural appearances, the young Addams will find himself involved in another mystery by Gothic and sinister tones.

To sign the second chapter of this Saga with a dark and surreal taste are still Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators and showrunners, flanked by the unmistakable visionary touch of Tim Burton, again to the direction and executive production. In this space we deal with the cast of actors, composed of old knowledge and some new face.

Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega)

Ironic, imperturbable and equipped with psychic powers that allow her to anticipate nefarious events, Wednesday returns to the snowman Academy with her unmistakable glacial gaze. Between new faces, old grudges and family tensions, the young Addams will face a new spiral of mysteries and darkness, without ever losing his typical sharp intelligence and the taste for the macabre.

Morticia Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones)

Symbol of Gothic elegance and all too cumbersome mother, Morticia enters the daily everyday life by accepting a relief assignment to the snow. His presence on the campus promises to sparkle, between enigmatic smiles, intense looks and the inevitable adolescent embarrassment of Wednesday.

Gomez Addams (played by Luis Guzmán)

Affectionate father and devoted husband, Gomez is the romantic and passionate soul of the Addams family. His overwhelming love for morticia, born precisely among the snowfields, has remained unchanged over time. Gomez is the beating heart of the Addams house, always ready to support his loved ones (with a pinch of bizarre).

Pugsley Addams (played by Isaac Ordonez)

Ingenuo but with a big heart, Pugsley is the sweet counterpart of his sister on Wednesday. In the new season, he also officially enters the strange and wonderful reality of snow as a student, bringing with him a surprising evolution: new powers and a more active role in the world of marginalized.

Grandma Hester Frump (played by Joanna Lumley)

Morticia’s mother, Hester Frump, is the emblem of the decadent nobility of the outcast world. At the head of the FRUMP Mortuaries empire, Hester is glacial, elegant and absolutely calculating. Behind his aesthetic perfection and his assets, a woman is hidden that moves the ranks of her family with surgical precision.

Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen)

Among the few adults to whom Wednesday really entrusts his trust, the uncle fester is an extravagant genius with a passion for the occult and for the twists and turns (not always legal). Master of questionable magic and always ready to help his nephew in the darkest moments, he is a precious ally … until we talk about money.

DEVO DORT (played by Steve Buscemi)

With the arrival of the new year, Nevermore welcomes a new director: the charismatic and radical principal Dort. Different in all respects from the complaint Larissa Weems, Dort is a convinced supporter of outcast superiority and does not hide his aversion to “normal”, in an attempt to redefine the identity of the Academy itself.

Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers)

Solar, enthusiastic and always dressed in bright colors, ENID continues to surprise those who know her, including the same Wednesday. His friendship with the protagonist, apparently unlikely, is strengthened by the season in the season. Meanwhile, Enid continues his growth path as a werewolf, trying to understand who he is (and what he wants to become).

Other characters and guest stars:

Hand (Victor Dorobantu)

Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan)

Bianca Barclay (played by Joy Sunday)

Eugene Ottinger (played by Moosa Mostafa)

Ajax Petropolus (played by Georgie Farmer)

Bruno (played by Noah B. Taylor)

Agnes Demille (played by Evie Templeton)

Isadora Capri (played by Billie Piper)

Professor Orloff (played by Christopher Lloyd)

Sheriff Ritchie Santiago (played by Luyanda Anti Lewis-Nyawo)

Sheriff Donovan Galpin (played by Jamie McShane)

Slurp (played by Owen Painter)

Dr. Rachael Fairburn (played by Thandiwe Newton)

Judi (played by Heather Matarazzo)