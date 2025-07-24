"Wednesday 2"super launch event in Rome: long queues, there is also Tim Burton

Long queues since late afternoon, and not everyone managed to enter. On Wednesday 23 July Netflix chose the Pincio terrace, one of the most suggestive panoramic places in Rome, to present the sequel to the series with Jenna Ortega on Wednesday 2 in the role of Wednesday Addams, signed by Tim Burton.

Just the American director climbed on stage to greet the public, then stopping among the fans to sign autographs and take photographs. Around, a widespread set-up renamed the fatal “Lido Wednesday”: deckchair overlooking the city, a fortune teller, hairdressers and make-up artists for hairstyles and make-ups inspired by the Addams universe. The evening was led Melissa Greta Marchetto. Among the guests, the Italian Cinema Orchestra and the Rapper Ghali.

The series will be distributed in two parts: the first will be available from 6 August, the second from 3 September. In the new season, Wednesday returns to the snowman Academy, struggling with a new series of threats and mysteries, between old opponents, family ties and an increasingly complex balance between normality and strangeness.

