Wednesday 3 will be there. The renewal of Netflix before the debut of the second season

In two weeks his second season comes out but Netflix has decided to play in advance this time and announce, even before the debut of his second chapter, the arrival of Wednesday 3.

Well yes, the fantasy series on the Addams family created by Tim Burton and became a world phenomenon after the launch of the first season in 2022 will have a third chapter and it has not served to wait for the audience to find the second season to decide it.

After all, the numbers of this series are something stunning and, even today, Wednesday is one of the most viewed series ever on Netflix.

The announcement of the renewal of Wednesday 3 came on the social channels of the streaming platform that revealed that there will be no two without a three through a post that sees the image of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams together by hand that supports a magical sphere with a number three that appears inside.

“The third season is the next omen” are the words of Netflix and the fans of the series are already in delirious for the next episodes arriving in early August. But it seems that Tim Burton and the streaming platform are already working on the continuous of the series. So get ready because Wednesday’s adventure did not end there and will not end shortly.

When it comes out on Wednesday 3 on Netflix

The second season of Wednesday will be released on Netflix on August 6, so we can imagine that chapter 3 will debut not before the end of 2026/2027.