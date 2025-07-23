What are anti -transpioments and how are aluminum salts work safe?

The anti -transpiorant they are cosmetic products that reduce the sweating of the armpits by occluding the sweating scholars, thanks to substances such as i Aluminum salts. These create a gelatinous “cap” that blocks the passage of sweat thus avoiding bad smells by acting on the upstream cause – the sweat, in fact – instead of the effects, as do i deodorants. Although there are concerns about the risks of aluminum salts, the European authorities authorize their use in cosmetics within certain limits, having no scientific evidence sufficient to ban them.

Chemistry behind the functioning of anti -trapsful

The anti -transpioments, unlike deodorants, are cosmetics able to reduce the phenomenon of sweating. Within their formulations (which may have different shapes such as creams, sprays or roll-ons) there are compounds capable of physically the Dotti Sudoriparithat is, the canals that transport sweat from the glands to the surface of the skin. In this way, like a dam that obstructs the course of a river, the active ingredients of the anti -transpioments prevent sweat from reaching our skin, limiting sweating.

The main compounds with this property are the Aluminum saltslike the aluminum chlorideThe aluminum hydrochloride or the aluminum sesquiclorhydrate. All these compounds, once applied on the skin, aggregate together with the proteins forming a precipitate with a gelatinous consistency that adheres to the walls of the sweating scholarships, creating a kind of cork.

Anti -transpiorant and aluminum salts: a health risk?

It can happen to find anti -traspos with words like “Without aluminum salts”. This is because many consumers prefer to avoid them as they are associated with potential health risks, from simple allergies and skin irritations even to the onset of tumors or neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. However, a 2025 study published byUniversity of Lodz (in Poland) states that aluminum salts are still the main anti -training agents used. According to the European regulatory authorities, such as theSCCS (Scientific committee for consumer safety), there is no enough scientific evidence to prohibit these compounds within cosmetics, provided they are used according to the allowed concentrations.