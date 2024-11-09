What are e-SIMs, what are they for and how do they work: advantages and disadvantages

The e-SIM (embedded Subscriber Identity Module), also called embedded SIMare virtual SIMs that allow us to activate tariff plans in our smartphones without resorting to the “classic” physical SIM cards, of which they represent the natural evolution. In fact, they do not require the insertion of a physical card into the device, but work via a microchip integrated into the device itself. This technology is designed to improve the reliability, security and convenience of use of smartphones, smartwatches and other mobile devices by eliminating the need for a physical SIM tray, thus reducing the space occupied on the device in use. In Italy the main operators, such as TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE and iliad have this service. Thanks to the e-SIM, it is possible to store multiple telephone profiles directly on the device, allowing you to change operator or tariff plan without having to physically remove and replace the SIM, which can be particularly useful for those who often travel abroad.

How e-SIM works: pros and cons

The e-SIM operates through a standard called MFF2 and can also be used in type applications machine-to-machinesuch as those used in IoT (Internet of Things or Internet of Things), through which two devices can communicate with each other without human intervention. Its installation is done via a e-SIM profileusually downloadable via a specific QR code provided by the operator, and this profile can be managed like a “normal” SIM, with the advantage that it is virtual and integrated into the device.

Between the practical benefits of the e-SIMthere is the possibility of avoid the risk of losing or damaging the cardas there is no need to remove or insert any physical component. Furthermore, thanks to this technology it is possible Easily transfer e-SIM from one device to another (provided that both e-SIMs are compatible of course). Another advantage is the simultaneous management of multiple telephone numbers or tariff plans: in one e-SIM eUICC (embedded-UICC), in fact, it is possible to activate several telephone lines that coexist on the same microprocessor, although it is possible to activate one at a time. To switch from one number to another, it is enough select the desired profile via the device menu.

In addition to these benefits, however, it is also good to mention some of them disadvantages of e-SIMs. Among the main ones we remember the fact that e-SIMs are not as easily transferable from device to device as physical cardsas technical intervention is usually required to perform this step. If a device with e-SIM becomes damaged, the functions linked to the e-SIM network (calls, messages, etc.) they fail. These problems do not arise with physical SIMs, which can simply be extracted from a malfunctioning device and inserted into another.

Are e-SIMs safe?

There e-SIM security is guaranteed by aadequate data encryption: activation of the e-SIM usually occurs via a protocol HTTPS Safe. Once installed, the e-SIM profile contains all the information essential for identification on the network, including that of IMSI code (International Mobile Subscriber Identity), which allows the recognition of the customer, and the ICC-ID code (Integrated Circuit Card ID), a unique identifier of the SIM itself, necessary for some operations, such as changing operator.