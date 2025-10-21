What are nitazenes, the effects of synthetic drugs more powerful than Fentanyl that have arrived in Italy

THE nitazenidefined as drugs more potent than fentanylwould have caused the first case of overdose in Italy in a 28-year-old man in Brunico, in the province of Bolzano. In Trentino Alto-Adige, as confirmed by the Bolzano prosecutor Axel Bisignano, there were 35 reports related to these substances. What are Nitazens? Is it true that they are more dangerous than fentanyl? It is a class of compounds that fall within the synthetic opioidswhich is why their effects are those of euphoria and very strong relaxation. These compounds were studied and synthesized in the 1950s, but the research was abandoned because these substances had too many side effects, often very serious. For this reason they were never marketed for medical use.

Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and nitazenes are synthesized in a laboratory and have the same mechanism of action as heroin and morphine. Once in the brain, they block pain signals by binding to opioid receptors and stimulating the release of dopaminecausing intense feelings of well-being, relaxation and euphoria.

Specifically, a type of nitazene, theN-pyrrolidino protonitazeneis actually more potent than fentanyl. These substances induce rapidly dependence and tolerancetrapping those who use them in a vicious circle that pushes them to take ever greater doses to obtain the same effect or to avoid the withdrawal crisis. As also reported byWHO (World Health Organization), in vitro and in vivo studies have confirmed that this substance appears to be between 3 and 70 times more potent than fentanyl e 300 times more powerful than morphine.

Chemical structure of N–pyrrolidinoprotonitazene. Credit: Meodipt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons



However, this has not stopped the illegal trade. In recent years, drug traffickers have begun to sell different types of nitazenes in the form of beige powders or colorless or crystalline white solids, often passing them off as Chinese white heroin, normal heroin or as oxycodone pills. It can be administered through several routes, including smoking, snorting, and injection. Already in 2023 there were the first cases of intoxication in the United States and in Europe.

Even minimal doses of these synthetic opioids are enough to trigger serious side effects, which exponentially increases the risk of overdoseeven involuntary. The most lethal danger of these substances is the respiratory depressionwhich occurs when the respiratory muscles relax excessively to the point of blocking breathing, the main cause of death.

N-pyrrolidino protonitazene would have caused further 50 cases of overdose in Dublin, in November 2023. After these cases, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) has decided to submit 4 nitazenes (metonitazepine, N-piperidinyl etonitazene, norisotonitazene, protonitazene) under the international controlfollowing WHO recommendations. With the introduction of these substances into Schedule I of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961), the objective is to increase controls and adopt the necessary measures to protect the population and avoid the spread of these dangerous drugs. In fact, nitazenes, and in particular N-pyrrolidino protonitazene, have no recognized therapeutic use and could have a great impact on public health although at the moment, their presence in the global drug market seems to be rather limited.

Unfortunately, new synthetic substances and new drugs are difficult to manage because they are often unknown effects soon And long term. That’s why it’s important to stay away from them.