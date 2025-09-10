What are the differences between plums and plums

It often happens to call plum And plum With the same name, thinking that it is the same fruit. In common language, it is often indicated as a mere difference between fresh fruit (plum) and dried fruit (plums). In reality, even if we often confuse them, these are fruits from different trees. There European plum (Prunus domestic) has an intricate story: derives from crossings between Eurasian wild species And it has a very high number of chromosomes. There Japanese plum (Prunus salicin), on the other hand, was born in Asia and is genetically more linear. The differences do not stop at DNA: they also change the appearance of the fruits (the plot plus the plum, while plum has one elongated shapethe type of core, sweetness and even the way they are appreciated by consumers, who prefer European plums, richer in sugars, and therefore used also for transformation into “prunes“. Summarizing, they resemble each otherbut even if they belong to the same genre (prunus), they have evolved differently: let’s say they are far cousins.

Plums and plums: same origin, but different evolution

Plums and plums belong to the same family (Rosaceae) and the same kind, the Prunusbut the most recent studies clarify the differences already starting from genetics. What we commonly call plum, or European plum is the result of Prunus domestic It is a species esaploid: that is, it Six copies of the chromosomal kit – We humans, for example, have only two. According to genetic analysis, this complexity derives from the natural intersection of wild plum (Prunus spinosa), which has four copies of genes (tetraploid), and Mirabolano (Prunus Cerasifera), which instead has only two (diploid).

The plums instead are the fruits of the Prunus salicinwhich on the contrary, it is a diploid and much more linear from a genetic point of view. It was domesticated in China and then cultivated in Japan, and arrived in Europe much later. The analyzes made with some molecular markers show how the two species are placed in separate branches of the evolutionary tree of the genre Prunus. In other words, they have distant common roots, but they developed following different roads.

Two different fruits also in appearance

Already observing the fruits, we can notice one thing: nOn are the same. First of all, weight, size and shape vary a lot: Prunus domestic offer elongated or oval fruits, While Prunus lounge tends to have fruits from the shapes more rounded and fleshy. Some studies conducted in Albania and Algeria have gone even more deeply, noting a key detail: in the plums the hazel adheres to the pulpmaking it more difficult to separate it; In European plums the core is free and It detaches itself easily.

We can see the differences between plums and plums already from form: round and full that of the plums, elongated and oval that of plums.



The composition and flavor of plums and plums influence consumer preferences

From a composition and nutritional point of view, plums and plums have more or less the same components: water, sugars (for example sorbitol), vitamins, minerals, fibers and antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid. On the palate, however, some differences are noted. In a study on sensory quality, the European plums they were the most appreciated for the sweetness. The Soluble solids (SSC)a measure of the amount of sugars (and other solids) dissolved in the juice of a fruit: it is a parameter usually used to evaluate the sweetness and maturity of a fruit. European plums have in fact shown higher sugar values: Up to 22.1% of soluble solids content, Therefore, resulting sweeter. Japanese plums, on the other hand, are placed on values lower (6.7–13.6%) and present a Taste often more acidic and fresh. These traits affect consumers’ perception: those looking for sweetness tend to prefer European plums, those who appreciate the notes acidic find the plums more pleasant.

The transformation of dry plums

Usually, in common language, we always speak of “dry plums” and not of dry plums: in fact, for this purpose, European plums are mainly used, richer in sugars. Research on European plums also showed that dehydration not only retains the fruit, but in some cases The antioxidant activity doubles. This occurs especially if the process takes place at high temperatures (85 ° C), which concentrate chlorogenic and neoclorogenic acids, molecules belonging to the large polyphenol family. It is thanks to these substances, and the high fiber content, that prunes have gained fame of functional food, useful for metabolic and cardiovascular health. However, it should be specified that theEfsa (European Food Safety Authority), the European Food Safety Authority, has not authorized any claim health associated with prunes.