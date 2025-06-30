What are the effects of the heat on smartphones and how to avoid damaging the mobile phone

The high temperatures accelerate reduce performance and significantly shorten the useful life of the internal components of the smartphone. The most common damages concern the battery, the processor and the screen, elements that respond badly to prolonged exposure to heat, in particular if accompanied by intense workloads, such as games or rapid top -ups. Lithium ion batteries, widely widespread in mobile devices, can lose efficiency, swell or become unstable if overexposed on heat. The screen can also discolor or present anomalies. To avoid these damage, you must learn to recognize the symptoms of overheating and apply some simple daily precautions to avoid their effects. In this article we explain to you in more detail how the heat damages cell phones and how to avoid the side effects of high temperatures.

What consequences produces the heat

The consequences of overheating are not limited to a momentary feeling of heat that is felt by touching the phone, but can inflict on the device long -term damage. An evident first effect is the reduction of performance: with the heat the smartphone can become slow, prevent the use of torch, navigator and other energetic functions (as a form of self-protrote), can stop and even go out independently. In the long run the damage can be much more serious. The batteries lose their skills fastercoming to last less during the day. In extreme cases they can swellthus forcing the owner of the smartphone to take him to assistance.

Luigi Pagariprofessor of converters, machines and electrical drive at the Polytechnic of Milan, regarding the aging of lithium batteries due to heat, explains:

According to the law of Arrhenus, aging roughly doubles every 10 degrees. So, if a smartphone is subjected to temperatures of 50 degrees for a week, it is as if it had been used for two months.

Also the processor It can be damaged: if for some reason the protection systems that we have mentioned above should not intervene in time, the excess of heat can alter the functioning of the internal circuits. The same applies to it screenparticularly vulnerable to direct sunlight: the latter’s liquid crystals can degrade, leaving dark spots or permanent visual effects.

How to prevent the smartphone from being damaged in summer

Given the increasingly torrid summers with which we are dealing with in recent years (thanks to global warming), let’s see How to protect the smartphone from the heat applying three simple advice.