What are the invalsi tests and what they are for

The Invalsi tests are gods test which are carried out by Italian studentsstandardly in all schools of national territoryin mode Written and anonymousfrom March at the end of Mayin same days for the same grades of class. The objective of the tests is evaluateat the end of the school year, knowledge and skills in Italian, mathematics And English throughout the country in order to return objective and complete data. The examination of the results obtained allows Focusing strengths and weaknesses of the education system to process strategies to improve the quality of the school service and offer solutions for critical situations.

They are created and built by the Invalsi body from which the acronym derives National Institute for the evaluation of the educational system of education and training And they were initially proposed in the early 90s. They were carried out the first time in the2005-2006Over the years, the organizational methods and content has changed several times, in order to adapt them more and more to the real needs and the framework of education, in constant change. Rehearsals Invalsi they are – and have been – the subject of debates and controversyincluding the most recent one which, in 2025, was carried out by several unions.

Invalsi: in which classes they take place and how the tests are organized

The classes in which the invalsi tests take place to collect data are:

2nd elementary (primary) : Italian and mathematics, in paper mode

: Italian and mathematics, in paper mode 5th elementary (primary) : Italian, mathematics, English, in paper mode

: Italian, mathematics, English, in paper mode Average 3rd (secondary secondary) : Italian, mathematics, English, in digital mode on the computer

: Italian, mathematics, English, in digital mode on the computer Upper 2nd (second grade secondary) : Italian and mathematics, in digital mode on the computer

: Italian and mathematics, in digital mode on the computer Upper 5th (second grade secondary): Italian, mathematics, English, in digital mode on the computer

There proof of English It includes a written part and an oral understanding. In the primary seconds, sample classes are drawn that also perform one Reading test. There Duration of the tests is 90 minutesto which they are added 15 minutes for students with special educational needs. Rehearsals do not return votes or scoresAnd they cannot do media. The results are on a scale from 1 to 5, and are also returned in comparison to other local institutes.

What is the Invalsi Institute, what does it deal with and who writes the tests of the tests

“Invalsi” It is the acronym for National Institute for the evaluation of the educational system of education and trainingresearch body with legal personality of public law, subjected to Supervision by the Ministry of Education. Among the different tasks of the institution there is also that of “Periodic and systematic checks on the knowledge and skills of the students and on the overall quality of the training offer of education and professional education and training institutions, also in the context of permanent learning; in particular it manages the national evaluation system (SNV)”.

Objective of Valsi, therefore, is that of collect a framework of knowledge and skills at national levelto then analyze the data, operate choices and prepare actions aimed at guaranteeing the quality of Italian education. The tests are produced by about 200 authors: teachers and school managers who attend the School Authors Invalsiflanked by researchers from the body and experts from subjects.

Each author proposes questions, which must satisfy specific criteriaand the first round of elaborate questions is tested on a sample of students: they are then reassembled, postponed to the authors, reviewed and resumed until they reach the amount of questions necessary, fair and considered truly sustainable.

The purposes of the Invalsi tests

As declared also on the official website, “Invalsi tests measure the learning of some fundamental skills, indispensable for school learning also of other disciplines, as well as in life, citizenship or work “.

Purpose of the tests is therefore not to evaluate the individual student, but to collect data from each individual student for:

offer a picture with objective and comparable data nationally

Map basic skills In Italian, mathematics and English

In Italian, mathematics and English identify, therefore, Strengths and critical points of the school system

thanks to the processing of data, provide useful tools to improve teaching quality To reduce cultural, territorial and social gaps

On the official testing website it is possible to consult the processing of the data of the past years.