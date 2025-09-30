What are the long -range Tomahawk missiles that Ukraine has asked the USA and how they work

The US government of Donald Trump and JD Vance is evaluating whether to provide some units of BGM-109 Tomahawk missiles Ukraine following the request made by Volodymyr Zelensky in the context of the war against Russia. It is Guided cruise missiles To hit terrestrial targets starting from military or submarine ships. What makes them extremely versatile is theirs range: can affect targets up to 2500 km away (depending on the model), managing to make its way between the enemy aerial defenses thanks to advanced navigation systems. It is a more than enough range to hypothetically reach Moscow being launched by Kiev.

Are produced by the US company Raytheon And there are various models. One of the most recent is the Block V Tactom which, as also reported on the manufacturer’s website, is able to Change target during the flightinstantly changing the route thanks to navigation systems that are based on GPS and satellites. Obviously, on the basis of the model, the price also varies, which is around the1.3 million dollars For the basic model, also exceeding 2 million for the most advanced ones. These weapons can be launched by beyond 140 types of different military boats And only a few Tomahawk can also be launched by the mainland.

Between one model and another, the dimensions may also vary, oscillating between the 5.5 he is 6.2 meters in length and reaching speeds that, only in some cases, can reach the 885 km/h – In any case, therefore, it is Subsonic missiles. Each is powered by solid fuel and overall has a mass of approx 1.3 tonsto which must be added that of the explosive load that can be both of the type conventional is nuclear.

From a historical point of view, the Tomahawk were used for the first time by the USA in the 1991 duringDesert Storm operationproving to be excellent from a war point of view. Just their success pushed to their purchase first United Kingdom and then other powers are also rotated, such as Australia And Japanexceeding in less than forty years i 2350 uses on the battlefield.