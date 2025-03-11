What are the most common online scams, how to defend yourself and to whom to contact

The Online scams They are based on increasingly sophisticated techniques and are perpetrated in various ways. From the false e-mails that seem to come from reliable services, to fraudulent calls of fake banking operators, up to the more complex patterns, which use malware to subtract financial data: the risk of running into one of these traps scattered on the web is concrete practically for anyone who surfs the Internet. As different as they can be different from each other, all the main online scams and computer fraud play on the sense of urgency, trust and/or fear: feelings that very often push users to act on impulse and perform reckless actions without even realizing it. But what are the most common online scams and how can you defend yourself?

The most common online scams

Let’s see the main types of online scams classified by methods of action of cybercriminal.

Phishing

Let’s start this examination dedicated to More common online scams Starting from phishingor sending fraudulent messages that imitate official communications to subtract sensitive data. The scam begins with the reception of an e-mail or an SMS, which warns you of the suspension of a service for a payment problem, with a links that refers to a site identical to the official one. By clicking on the link you should theoretically solve the situation: at least this is what the scammers boast. An example of this kind of scam is that of the suspended Netflix account or that of the update of the INPS profile. If your credentials are inserted on the website to which you are postponed, they end up in the hands of the IT criminals, which could use them to access other services or sell your account on the Dark Web, the hidden part of the internet in which illegal transactions also take place. Sometimes an update of payment data is requested: if you do, the information of your credit card is stolen and used for fraudulent purchases or also resold in this case in the submerged part of the Internet.

Spoofing

Another increasingly widespread method is it spoofinga technique that allows you to falsify the sender’s phone number or e-mail addressmaking them appear as reliable contacts. In recent months, taking advantage of this technique, some scammers contacted their victims by making them believe that they were talking to a carabinieri marshal and then with an operator of his bank. Having verified that the numbers from which the calls came seemed authentic, the victims performed wire transfers in favor of the scammers. Absurd but true!

Social engineering: from false judicial calls to sentimental scams

Some scammers then exploit thesocial engineering and leverage the fear and on urgencyto push their potential victims to pay sums of money that avoid unpleasant consequences, such as fines and criminals. An example of scam perpetrated with this technique is that of false judicial calls: you receive an e-mail or a message apparently coming a legal authority and in the communication delivered, you are accused of very serious and ignominious crimes, such as the possession of child pornography material. In the message you are threatened to meet the registration for a non -existent “Register of sexual criminals” and the payment of a sum of money to avoid further criminal consequences. Scammers can even attach false documents, such as alleged arrest mandates, in order to make the communication even more credible and push the victims to give in to blackmail, because in fact it is.

And if on the one hand there are those who take advantage of social engineering to sow panic, there are also those who use this technique to slide Who is looking for advantages and offers of various kinds. Scams based on false prize competitions They are a classic example of how cybercriminals do this, often exploiting brands known to attract the attention of potential victims. A recent example concerns the promise of a 36 -piece Tupperware set or a travel kit: press offered by noble brands, such as Conad, Esselunga And Telepassthat nothing have to do with such initiatives.

Also the world of investments It is fertile ground for fraud. For some time, on WhatsApp (and not only), messages that promise high earnings with investments in famous companies such as Blackrock or Morgan Stanley circulate. Scammers also resort to social engineering techniques in this case to convince their victims to invest small sums, showing false reports that seem to demonstrate immediate and easy profits. Once more consistent figures are invested, scammers block access to the alleged trading account and ask their victims further payments to withdraw the earnings which, of course, are totally non -existent.

Finally, the romantic scamsalso called romance scam, adapt thousands of people all over the world every year because they use a special bait: theemotion of victimswhich are deceived by fake relationships with individuals who do not exist. This scam is based, in fact, on long and intense digital relationships woven by the scammers with the victim, who fond of a non -existing person, is willing to sell him money In case of need. All this happens through False profiles Created by scammers on social networks or dating apps, which also thanks to artificial intelligence are able to create very credible profiles.

Skimming

Among the most sophisticated scams there is also it skimmingwhich consists in the theft of the information contained in the magnetic band of credit cards. The scammers use devices called “Skimmer”, installed on ATMs or POS terminals, to copy the data of the cards that are entered. Sometimes, these devices are accompanied by hidden microcameters or false keyboards to also steal the PIN code. Once the information is obtained, the criminals can clone the card and use it to withdraw money or make purchases.

Ghost Tap

An even more recent attack is the so -called Ghost Tapa system that uses technology NFC (Near Field Communication) to make contactless transactions with stolen credit cards. Scammers use software such as Nfcgate To transfer the cards to accomplices, the so -called “Money mule”who take care of making fraudulent payments in physical stores. All this takes place at a distance and with extreme speed, making it difficult to identify the origin of the fraud.

Scams via WhatsApp

Also the Video calls on WhatsApp can be used for bank scams. It all starts with the reception of a message that seems to come from the bank and warn of a phantom problem with the account. During the call, a fake operator asks the victim to share the device screen, with the excuse of having to see the operations carried out for “assistance” issues in real time. In some cases, the user is guided through procedures that unknowingly lead him to the transfer of money to the scammers’ accounts. This type of scam is particularly insidious because it does not require the use of malware by the criminals and is based exclusively on the trust that is placed in the person who is on the other end of the phone.

How to defend yourself and who to contact in case of online scams

Given the danger of these fraud, let’s see now What to do to defend yourself. The “defense strategy” that we suggest to adopt is as follows: