What are the risk of those who throw waste from their car and how motorists are identified

Motorists surprised to throw waste out of the window they will have to pay more savory fineseven risking prison in the most serious cases: this is the provisions of the new decree law 116/2025, which introduces pecuniary sanctions from a minimum of 1,188 euros to a maximum of 18,000 euroswith possible opening of a criminal proceeding e imprisonment From 6 months to 7 years if the gesture puts the environment and public health at risk.

The central point of this decree is the possibility of applying such penalties Even without an immediate dispute of motorists: in other words, the authorities will also be able to fine those responsible a posteriorithanks to the use of surveillance cameras municipal, motorway or even private systems. Once the plaque is identified, for the authorities it will be sufficient to consult the database of the Civil engine to trace the vehicle owner.

The goal of the new legislation, which entered into force on 9 August, is that of discourage these gestures by motorists, who not only represent a risk for the road safetybut they can also cause environmental damage In the event that the waste finish inside waterways or green areas.

What does the new decree law says on those who throw waste from the car

As anticipated, what really changes with the new decree is the possibility of trace the authors illegal activity also a posteriori: so far, in fact, the managers could only be sanctioned if caught in the act by the authorities. All this will be possible thanks to the use of surveillance cameras: Specifically, the decree establishes that all “images taken from video surveillance systems placed outside or inside the inhabited centers can be used.

Once these images are obtained, for the authorities it will be sufficient to access the database of the civil motorization to connect the plaque to the owner of the vehicle from which the waste was thrown. Unlike the past, therefore, the sanction will also be considered valid without the detention of the car and the immediate dispute.

To remedy the abandoned waste already on the surface, the decree finally provides for allocating 15 million euros for the year 2025 to the removal of waste and environmental reclamation activities.

Penalties for motorists surprised to throw waste from the windows

The “urgent provisions for the fight against illegal waste activities” introduce a regime of differentiated sanctions based on the type of refusal and, consequently, to the connected environmental risk. In particular, it is expected: