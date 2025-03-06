What changes with the reform of the Medicine Test 2025: first semester open to all and rankings

There Chamber of Deputies The reform of law 264/1999 is preparing to approve for the year 2025 which regulates access to the national medicine test. The minister of the University and Research Anna Maria Bernini proposed the changes with the aim of Eliminate the preliminary test For those who, after superior training, want to choose the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery. On the basis of the French model, the students would then enroll everyone in the first half, after which a selection would be made. If the reform is approved, these changes could already enter into force from the academic year 2025-2026.

Medicine test reform 2025: what changes and when it will enter into force

The faculties involved in the reform will be Medicine and Surgery, Dentistry And Veterinaryto date all regulated by the entrance test in format quiz.

According to what has been discussed so far, the first half of lessons will be free, after which on the basis of the exams taken, the votes and the training credits achieved, a ranking. This model declaredly takes inspiration from the French one: here, however, there is a whole “trial” year, which can be repeated only once, after which we proceed with the skimming.

The final ranking will still be unique and national. It is possible to consult the provision with the articles and paragraphs of the law, updated to 6 March 2025, pending official communications.

These are the words of Minister Bernini at the end of the general discussion on the bill:

This reform is a Copernican revolution, an irritable quantum leap and I say it with absolute certainty. We are trying to apply it from the academic year 2025-2026.

The objectives of the medicine test reform

The objective of the reform, according to what reported by the minister, should be the strengthening of the formation of future doctorsthen to improve theFull National Health Service. Another evidence underlined during the presentation of the reform is the intent of eliminate The defined movements “Clandestines” Relating to the test – irregularity, diffusion of the test before the test, etc. – as well as the will to reset the expensive training methods that prepare for the test.

Obviously there are obviously objections and critical issues Raised by the Gimbe Foundation, the Crui – Conference of Rectors and by the associations of doctors, specializing and students.

History of the Medicine Test: because there is the closed number

The Faculty of Medicine it has not always been closed: Until the early 1900s, in fact, it was possible to access it only if it came from an elitist school training.

Until the year 1923 It was possible to enroll in Medicine only after attending the classical high school: of course, this guaranteed a certain basic cultural preparation, but it greatly skimmed the possibility of attending the faculty and affected, tending to attend students who came from a wealthy social context.

In that year the possibility of registration has extended to graduates of the scientific high school and in 1969 to All graduates. Since the 1970s, therefore, the Faculty of Medicine has become more accessible and inclusive, but the result was obviously a overcrowding that could not guarantee the quality of education.

In the 1987based on one European Union Directivethe admission testwith the aim of forming a number of doctors really commensurate with the real health needs of each country. However, it had to wait for the 1999 for a law that regulated the test throughout Italy, then confirmed by the Constitutional Court in 2013.