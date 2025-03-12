What does it risk with the new tutor 3.0 who does not respect the speed limits: fines, sanctions and tolerance

The new ones Tutor 3.0 they detect the average speed on long motorway sections, using cameras And advanced sensors. This advanced speed control system, developed by Autostrade per l’Italia and from the State police on the technological platform Navigardaims to improve safety on highways. Unlike speed camera, which measure instantaneous speed, it is more difficult to get around or contest. The penalties vary from 42 to 3 389 euros and include the decay of the points from the license, with suspension in case of serious overcoming. The system is reported with green signs And it also works in difficult weather conditions. There tolerance is of the 5%but it is always better to respect the limits to avoid fines.

Penalties: what you risk with the new Tutor 3.0 system

Here are the penalties provided by the Highway Code based on exceeding the speed limit which, generally, are of 130 km/h in normal conditions and can go down to 110 km/h In case of adverse weather conditions:

Until 10 km/h beyond the limit: from 42 to 170.73 euro fine

Overcoming the limit between 10 and 40 km/h: from 173 to 694 euro fine with reduction of the points from the license

Between 40 And 60 km/h beyond the limit: from 543 to 2 170 euros of fine plus the Suspension of the license from 1 to 3 months

Over 60 km/h: from 847 to 3 389 euros of fine plus the Suspension of the license from 6 to 12 months

As for the reduction of points On the license: if the exception of the limit is less than 10 km/h, it is subtracted Only 1 point; If the speed exceeds the limit of over 10 km/h but no more than 40 km/h, you risk 2 points; For more serious overcomes, we risk 4 points or more, depending on the extent of the infringement.

How to understand if the tutors are active

First of all the tutors are always reported with gods green signs which are installed in approach and near the portals and the functioning of the portals is independent of the light signs, functioning or not. The operation is then guaranteed even in the presence of heavy rain, or fog, or in any case in conditions of poor visibility. The law, if on the one hand obliges the administration to report its presence, on the other does not force it to report its operation.

Tutor tolerance on the highway: the thresholds

The Tutor 3.0 system applies a tolerance of about the 5% on the maximum permitted speedto take into account any margins of error. For example, if the limit is 130 km/hthe system will consider an average speed of 136.5 km/h as not sanctionable. However, this tolerance is not universal e can vary Based on different situations, so it is always better to respect the expected speed limits.

The main news and Navigard technology

Tutor 3.0, developed on the technological platform Navigard, has a greater one precision in calculating the average speed, thanks to a detection system with High resolution cameras and advanced sensors. A continuous monitoring, In fact, unlike other speed control technologies (such as speed cameras or traditional cameras), tutor 3.0 can continually monitor traffic on very long motorway sections, covering tens of kilometers. They are also planned less disputes, Since calculating the speed average On a stretch of road, it becomes much more difficult for the driver to contest a fine. In the case of speed cameraFor example, it is possible that the camera recorded the speed of a vehicle at a wrong time (during a sudden deceleration or momentary acceleration), but in the case of the tutor the dispute is less easy because it is taken into consideration a much wider time. All in order to guarantee a major security. Thanks to the presence of More sensors Distributed on a stretch of road and the continuous collection of data, the tutor 3.0 can more easily detect dangerous behaviors, such as excessive average speed, frequent brusque braking and other behaviors that put security at risk.