The concept of neurodactiveness It is a complex concept to be defined, but which looks to the differences in neurological functioning as a part natural from the human biodiversity. In this perspective, conditions such as Autism, ADHD And dyslexia They are not classified as pathologies to be correct, but as legitimate expressions of the neuro -cognitive variability of the species. This is how a school, working and institutional world built on the cognitive functioning of the majority ends up becoming full of obstacles and misunderstandings for minorities with cognitive differences. However, more and more schools and businesses are rethinking their organization to encourage theinclusivenessby adopting customization measures of school programs or by enhancing the diversity and creativity with the creation of work teams organized as heterogeneous cognitive groups.

Where does it come and what it means “neurodactiveness”

The term “NeurodiveSity“It does not have a certain origin, and a controversy has recently turned on (addressed on an article published on Autism) on the origin of this word which, until some time ago, was attributed to Judy Singeran Australian sociologist who began to reconsider the “pathology”Like a normal variant of existencea way of being And not a disease. The question was to unhinge the difference between “normal” and “abnormal”, starting to consider some conditions such as “Another normality”, A different functioning and certainly not a disease.

Traditionally, the cognitive differences have always been addressed by medicine as deficit to diagnose and, if possible, to be eradicated or resolved. Talking about neurodiversity or neurodalence then means looking more in a wider way the functioning of the mind of the human being, and also paying attention to the inadequacy of a world built for the majority and not for the minorities with different cognitive operation. Schools, workplaces, digital interfaces: all these environments are designed for those who present a neural and cognitive development “common“, While in the neurodactiveness they end up creating difficulties and friction for learning.

Examples of adoption of the neurodicinging perspective in work and school

Looking to some conditions as different from normal rather than pathological has led to rethink the relationship between neurodicing and environment. Some large companies have understood that creating company programs for autistic employees could increase the creativity of the teamsfocusing on cognitively heterogeneous groups. When implemented correctly, it has been noted that neurodiversity brings a Increase in productivitya minor abandonment of work for neurodicants and the reduction of errors in group work tasks.

In the educational field what is called was born Universal Design for learning (UDL) that proposes flexible study curricula designed for a variety of cognitive styles. From the classic standard lesson, the UDL inserts more learning variabilityincluding text, audio, video, interactive graphics and augmented reality. Students are called to co-design The path, and each student is given the possibility to choose the ways he prefers, regardless of his condition, thus increasing the customization, inclusiveness and reducing the stigma. It is a model that anticipates diversity And he does not try to “repair” later, he supports active participation and brings significant improvements in terms of performance, motivation and inclusiveness.