What does six seven mean, the nonsense meme that is becoming popular among kids in Italy too

In 2025 the theme song “six-seven” it exploded on social media, from TikTok to Instagram and, as expected, it even reached the corridors of Italian schools, where kids shout “six-seven!” accompanied by a gesture of the hands up and down. A real one linguistic fashion which has won over the very young, but what exactly does “6-7” mean? The answer is not exactly univocal, nonsense as it is.

The trend was born thanks to one viral song by rapper Skrilla: “Doot Doot (6 7)In the chorus, the phrase “6-7” is repeated at a beat drop, a detail that has sparked a slew of remixes, video edits and typical sports montages that can go viral on TikTok. Some interpret that “6-7” as a reference to the height of LaMelo Ball (2.01 m), or 6 feet 7 inches, although this connection has never been officially confirmed.

Other sources however describe “6-7” as a deliberately ambiguous phenomenonwithout a precise meaning. It can be deliberately understood as a linguistic “pun” as well as a recognition signal among peers. In any case, what matters is not its literal (or rather, numerical) sense, but rather the communicative meaning and social that transmits: it is a meme that serves to define a “meh” condition, a bit intermediate. It is not an enigmatic and mysterious code à la Dan Brown, but is to be understood as part performance and part social signal, a rapidly spreading generational code that means nothing precise but that everyone repeats “for the meme”.

Yes, because although it does not have a precise literal meaning in itself, the repeated “six-seven” sound still has a musical sound that appears pleasant to the ears, and this continuous diffusion, consequently, is enriching it with social connotations and nuancesjust like what happened with i brainrot Italians during the year 2025. But nothing is just fun, there are also real consequences: some American schools have banned it in the classroom because it is considered a source of distraction or, in extreme cases, a way of going against the teacher’s authority.

In practice, from an empty nonsense acronym, six-seven has managed to become a symbolic phenomenon: a combination of memes, linguistic and generational codes and a way to feel part of the Gen Zthe generation of digital natives.