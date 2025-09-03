What Emilio Fede really left us





“I don’t fear Berlusconi in itself, I fear Berlusconi in me.” Gaberian’s extra-vary quotation could be adapted with Emilio Fede, who disappeared at 94 years, after a full life, which saw a final parable opaque. What the former director of TG4 was, in the shining phase of Berlusconism of the 90s and 2000 – the Aedo, the singer of the powerful leader of the moment -, today we tend to see him more frequently, almost everywhere, with less indignation by the viewer. He was like the surveyor Calboni: he tried the Knight in front of everyone, not to the headlights off. There is more faith in today’s national journalism than what one might think. He was so shameless in the admission that many were nice.

Mentana: “He cleared a genre that widespread today”

“Unique”, in his style, he defined him, for example, the governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana. “Of course – commented the League -, often divisively. His uniqueness, especially with his landing in Mediaset, was to know how to grasp the change and to interpret the expectations and the feeling of a certain part of the Italians “. He tries to say it better Enrico Mentana: “Faith cleared a genre that greatly widespread today, that of openly lined up journalistic programs”.

Faith, after a long and prestigious career in Rai, culminating in the direction of Tg1 (his first “pain TV”, with the updates live on the little Alfredino who fell in the well), arrived in the Fininvest eager to invest in information. He became director of Tg4: he renewed the style, far from the Rai habits. His also the announcement of the first American attack in Iraq, in Baghdad.

Mediaset for now Dumbledore

He also contributed to enriching at least two other broadcasts of hilarious content: “Striscia la Notizia” and “Blob”. His “Out of Onda” became a must, precious gems provided of the behind the scenes of the Biscione schedule. Cologno Monzese’s response to the Gaffe in Rai by Luca Giurato, another journalist who has recently left us. Famous his monologues on internal politics: they constituted the very essence of the news. It was a classic. The background dotted with splendid photographs of Berlusconi, or with the presence of grimaces and wrinkles of the leaders of the center -left (Romano Prodi above all, with his famous “morsels”).

The “liberal revolution” of 1994, then, never came true. Paolo Brosio, his favorite sent by the “Palazzaccio” of the Milan prosecutor’s office, during the legendary season of Tangentopoli, went on to deal with the Madonna of Medjugorie. And now, according to yesterday’s news, his historic editorial group also has forgotten him, obscured. All viewers noticed it: Faith was better celebrated by Tg1 than those published by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. We will see how they will treat the news in the next editions.

“Vallettopoli”

To destroy his friendship with B. Senior and his career was “Vallettopoli”, the famous investigation into the aspiring girls of the show eager to meet the “Caimano”. Much has been said and written about the role of faith during the “elegant dinners”. After the procedural events (he was sentenced by induction and aiding and abetting prostitution), the relations between B. and the director changed profoundly, with great bewilderment by the latter. Faith came out of the magical circle and was also removed from his creature, TG4. As a symbol of the golden age of Berlusconism – together with other figures, such as the Neapolitan singer -songwriter Mariano Apicella – a figure to be liquidated as soon as possible. Just he who fully married the Berlusconian cause to the point of breaking the only Italian taboo: denying the football faith. In his case, embracing the Rossoneri colors of Milan, after a past from Juventus. He believed like no one “to the man with the sun in his pocket”, but he could not remain on his side until the last one would have desired.

He also tried to found a party

Disappointed by the end of the relations with B., in 2012 he launched the hypothesis – immediately aborted – to found his political party, named “we want to live”. A desolately empty theater of Milan greeted this inauspicious initiative. Pokerist and carved bettor, he won and lost a lot, in play and in life.

Of his descendant parable he has always struck me, more than one of his editorial phiccan on the air, a radio connection. It was December 2012 when he crouched live at “La Zanzara”, the well -known transmission of Giuseppe Cruciani and David Parenzo. The two conductors, with the usual skill, managed to make him say that, between retirement and thirteenth, in that last month of the year, the one usually more “fat” for almost all Italians, collected 15 thousand euros, considered not satisfactory. He crouched heavily against everyone: “What they are, are”. Subsequently, he specified in various interviews to receive an 8-9 thousand euro pension, insufficient to live. “They are not many. They are not enough for me. I have to pay the installment of the car in leasing, the driver, the caregiver and the rent of the house. And the bills. Once (as director of Tg4, NDA) I didn’t pay anything ». Words that caused a vibrant reaction from thousands of people, forced to make more severe accounts. Even the world of information, not only politics, at the highest levels, too often, cannot focus on the “real country”.