"What Happens at Night"filming has begun on Martin Scorsese’s new film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Cinephiles are already anxiously waiting: Apple Original Films announced today the start of filming on What Happens at Night, the new film by Martin Scorsese, starring and produced by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio (who with Scorsese has already starred in Killers of the Flower Moon, The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator and Gangs of New York) and Jennifer Lawrence, in her first film with the master Scorsese. Filming is currently underway in the Czech Republic, with support from the Czech Film Commission. Here is all the information currently available.

What What Happens at Night is about

Produced by Apple Studios and made in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL, the dream-like film follows an American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a child. The feature film is based on the novel of the same name by Peter Cameron.

The cast of What Happens at Night

Scorsese will direct and produce for Sikelia Productions. DiCaprio, Lawrence and Daniel Lupi serve as producers, while Lisa Frechette and Marianne Bower are executive producers for Sikelia, Jennifer Davisson is for Appian Way and Justine Ciarrocchi is for Excellent Cadaver.

STUDIOCANAL has acquired the rights to develop WHAT HAPPENS AT NIGHT (Peter Cameron’s novel), originally announcing the project in 2023. Anna Marsh, Shana Eddy Grouf and Aaron Ensweiler serve as executive producers for STUDIOCANAL.

The cast of What Happens at Night also includes Patricia Clarkson, Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris and Welker White. What Happens at Night marks the latest collaboration between Scorsese, DiCaprio and Apple Original Films after the historic film nominated for 10 Oscars Killers of the Flower Moon, and after The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, still in the planning phase. Jennifer Lawrence has also collaborated with Apple Original Films on projects such as Causeway and Bread & Roses, as well as the upcoming film The Wives, in which she will star and produce.

In addition to directing, Scorsese has worked on Apple TV as a special guest star in The Studio, and will soon appear in the dark comedy Outcome.

When What Happens at Night comes out

There is still no information on the release of the film, which presumably will arrive on Apple TV (possibly after a passage in US cinemas) no earlier than 2027.