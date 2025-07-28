What happens if I take the sun after laser hair removal or pulsed light?

Who has carried out treatments of photoapulationlike laser and pulsed light, knows it well: no sun several days before and after the treatment, as recommended also by the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmissible disease (Sidemat) and the American Academy of Dermatology Association (Aad). But why? The fast answer is that exposure to the UV rays of the sun or tanning lamps can interfere with the treatment and increase the risk of side effects Like burns, dark or lighter spots on the skin. They should wait about 10 days After a treatment to be able to expose it to the sun again and in any case use Solar protections with high SPF (50+). The success of the treatment depends on instrumentation, phototype and type of hair (light phototype and dark hair are the best candidates), while the risk of side effects it is more linked to the professionalism of the operator and our ability to follow the safety indications that are given to us.

The devices for photoapulation target melanin

“Photoapulation” literally means “Depilate with the light “ And it refers to epilation treatments that use light on different wavelengths to damage the hair bulb e slow down the growth of the hair. The most used tools are laser and pulsed light (Intense Light Pulse, IPL), which use wavelengths of the red light and the nearby infrared, typically between 500 Nm and 1200 Nm, based on the instrument (laser or IPL), the type of laser (to diode or Alexandrite), the phototype and the type of hair. They are epilation techniques progressiveThat is, they require more sessions and very lasting, but not definitive.

Despite the variability of instruments, all devices for photoapulation have a feature in common: they recognize and use the target the melanin present in the bulb, inducing one photothermal reaction that damages it. In all cases it must first be cleared, to prevent the instrument from hitting the melanin of the fur of the hair, but only that of the bulb.

Schematic representation of the composition of a hair bulb.



Exposure to UV rays before treatment: risks and what to do

When we expose ourselves to UV radiation (sun or tanning lamps), our cells produce melanin And we tan. Laser and IPL, however, attack the melanin contained in the hair bulb: if even the skin cells contain melanin from the tan, the tool will not be able to distinguish the bulb well and can affect “innocent” cells by irritating or lighten The areas surrounding the hair, causing erythema and clearer patch and patches. Generally, the situation is resolved when the tan disappears and we return to our natural complexion. To avoid it, the Sidemat recommends precisely Wait for the tan to vanish before carrying out a treatment.

UV rays after treatment increases the risk of side effects

As sure, the main function of these treatments is to damage some cells in a targeted way. Obviously, they are not infallible and in any case the skin after photoapulation is more sensitive and vulnerable to any other irritationslike that caused by UV rays. Expose yourself to the sun or make a tanning lamp after a photoepine treatment increases the risk of side effectsin particular skin irritation e hyperpigmentationthat is, the formation of dark spots. Although there are no randomized or large number of participants in the literature, dermatologists associations such as Sidemat and Aad recommend that you Wait about 10 days Before exposing ourselves to UV radiation and protecting areas treated with high SPF solar (50+).

What are the side effects of photoapulation and for those most suitable

By now these are technologies and treatments widely known and already used by the second half of the 90s and are generally considered safe. If carried out by Personnel formed and expertwhich follows precise methods e standardized And if you follow the indications that are given to us, there are low risks of side effects. The most common and temporary ones recall a sunburn: erythema, redness, burning and pain in the area where the treatment was carried out.

In some cases, you can run the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation: treatment causes inflammation and damages melanocytes that in response they produce more melanincreating pins of darker color skin. More rare hypopigmentation, when the treatment It lightens the skin Because in addition to the bulb it affects other cells in which there is melanin (for example in phototypes V and VI, darker or when we are tanned). Very rarely, a paradox can be observed of stimulation of hair growth. Wrong or too strong settings, they can cause burns and blisters and if we do not put the protective glassesthe laser could affect the retina directly causing eye damage. Further reason to rely on qualified personnel and follow the safety instructions to the letter!

Generally, phototypes light with very dark hair The subjects on which photoepulation are considered it works betterbecause the instrument clearly sees the melanin of the bulb without interference. On the contrary, very light hair are more difficult to identify. Dark phototypes (from the V up) can instead have greater risk of side effects Because the melanin present in the skin interferes with the survey of the hair.