What is “Alligator Alcatraz”, the new prison for migrants wanted by Trump in the swamps among alligators

The US administration, governed by Donald Trumpis showing one increasingly hard line towards irregular immigration in the countryas evidenced by the imminent opening of what has already been defined Alligator Alcatraz – The Alcatraz of alligators, a detention center located in the Everglades region in Florida, a particularly swampy area. The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) holds an average of 50,000 people in recent weeks waiting to be repatriated, and it is increasingly urgent to find one temporary accommodationgiven that the agency has funds to manage about 41,000. The operation to build this center capable of hosting up to 5.ooo people may require an estimated outlay of 245 dollars a day per bedfor a total in one year of 450 million dollars for a single year of activity.

Alligator Alcatraz, the prison for Trump migrants between Paludi and alligators

The Republican governor of Florida Ron Desantis In fact, he started work at the request of the United States Federal Government to transform a airfield in the middle of the Everglades region – known for his swamps and the extremely inhospitable climate – in a detention center capable of host up to 5,000 people. The workers in these days have transferred to the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport dozens of containers of the Fema (Federal Emergency Management Agency) adapted to host irregular migrant people instead of displaced during emergencies or natural catastrophes.

These are containers or temporary structures without air conditioning, in the middle of a region of Florida where temperatures can exceed 40 ° C and interested every year by season of hurricanes. As for the distribution of water, electric current and the management of the sewage system, the center should support itself independently thanks to mobile equipment.

How much alligator alcatraz and derivative protests could cost

The operation that Trump’s loyalists have defined at zero cost should request an estimated disbursement of 245 dollars a day per bedfor a total in one year of 450 million dollars for a single year of activity. Project managers are probably sure to save on security measures. As insured by the Governor Desantis, none of the people held in the center will go anywhere:

As for safety, if someone attempts to escape, he should deal with a lot of alligators

A glimpse of a typical swamp of the Everglades region, whose fauna includes the alligators cited by the governor Desantis; Credit: Littleorphandani Via Wikimedia Commons



Trump’s zeal of the Governor and faithful is opposed to the condemnation of Maria Asuncion Bilbaocoordinator in Florida of theAmerican Friends Service Committee (which deals with defending the rights of migrant people) so the new center is a real “theatricalization of cruelty».

In addition to the protests of activists for human rights and environmentalists, the alligators’ alcatraz has also triggered those of the Miccosukeeone of the tribes of Native American of Florida, whose territories border on the airport and future detention center. For Miccosukee the lands on which curtains and containers are downloaded they are sacred and the operation of the state and federal government an affront.