What is an oxymoron, meaning and examples of the rhetorical figure of contradiction

THE’oxymoron it is a rhetorical figure that combines two words or ideas with opposite meanings. Some examples? Deafening silence, hot shiver, living dead. The contrast, only apparently irreconcilable, produces a more intense expression capable of suggesting a new meaning. The term comes from Greek oxýmōronmade up of oxýs (“acute”) And mōrós (“dull, foolish”): the word already contains within itself the union of two contrary concepts. The oxymoron arises precisely from this comparison: two elements that seem to exclude each other are placed next to each other. The result is an effect of surprise that invites us to focus on the overall meaning of the expression.

What are oxymorons for and why are they used?

In most cases the oxymoron is composed of two consecutive termsoften an adjective and a noun as in “hot ice”, or from two words linked together by a direct relationship. The union of opposites it makes the expression become more incisive and able to communicate difficult shades of meaning to be rendered with a linear formulation. For this reason the oxymoron is frequent in poetry and fiction, but it appears even in everyday languageespecially when you want to express a complex state of mind or a situation full of contrasting tensions. A good example is “deafening silence.” It’s literally a contradictionbecause silence does not produce sound; figuratively, however, it describes a silence so full of tension or emotion that it is almost oppressive.

Other very common expressions are:

Hot ice

Sweet bitterness

Lucid madness

Illustrious unknown / illustrious unknown

Virtual reality

Eternal fleetingness

In all these cases, the contrast between the terms does not create confusion, but strengthens the meaning, making it more precise and suggestive.

The oxymoron in Italian literature

In Italian literature the oxymoron often becomes a tool for describing emotions and realities that cannot be explained in a linear way. Danteat the beginning of the last prayer of Paradise, addresses Mary calling her “Virgin Mother” (Divine ComedyParadise, XXXIII, vv. 1–2): two opposite words that express the mystery of his figure in a simple and powerful way.

Also Petrarch he entrusts the description of the internal conflicts of love to contrast and writes: “And I hold nothing, and I embrace the whole world” (Songbook – Rerum Vulgarium Fragmentasonnet CXXXIV, I can’t find peace and I don’t have to make war), giving voice to that feeling of emptiness and fullness that coexist at the same time.

In Pastures the oxymoron becomes an image: the “white darkness” (Snowy night) conveys the suspended atmosphere of a snowy landscape, where the light of the snow and the silence of the night create an almost unreal space. D’Annunzio talk instead about “this discordant harmony” (Undulnain Alcyone), an expression that tells of a harmony built precisely on the meeting of different and tense elements.

In the twentieth century, Quasimodo writes “they burn with snow” (Letter to the motherin Life is not a dream1949): the cold becomes fire and the image makes concrete the pain of distance and memory. In all these texts, the oxymoron is not a simple stylistic effect, but a direct and immediate way to give shape to the complexity of human experience.

Difference compared to antithesis

The oxymoron is close to the antithesis, but the two figures do not coincide. In the antithesis the opposing concepts appear separately within the sentenceas in: “I love and hate this city.” In the oxymoronInstead, the opposites are merged into a single compact expression, such as “sweet bitterness” or “loving hatred”. It can therefore be considered the oxymoron is a concentrated form of antithesis: the contrast is reduced to a few words, but for this reason it is more immediate and effective.