What is and what is really missing in Meloni's maneuver

Culture

What is and what is really missing in Meloni’s maneuver

What is and what is really missing in Meloni’s maneuver

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What is and what is really missing in Meloni’s maneuver
Studying the role of the asthenosphere at the origin of earthquakes and magma in volcanoes: INGV SAKURA project
The largest and oldest Mayan monument in history perhaps represented a map of the Universe