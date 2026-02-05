What is carbon monoxide and why is it dangerous: the symptoms and how to avoid exposure

The carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless and non-irritating gas that is generated following a incomplete combustion of any organic material, or in an environment with little oxygen. When it reaches high concentrations in the absence of adequate ventilation, it turns out to be a toxic gas that can be inhaled without realizing it and cause serious consequences in a short time. About l‘80% of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning occur among home walls as a result of the emission of this gas from the burning of coal and wood or malfunctioning stoves, stoves, generators and gas lamps. The danger of this gas is given by its very high affinity forhemoglobinthe molecule present in our blood that transports oxygen.

These days it is important to provide correct information on carbon monoxide – what it is, how it works and how to avoid it – in light of recent news events. In Lucca a family lost their lives due to a malfunctioning boiler while in Milan a kindergarten had to be evacuated, which led to the hospitalization of 11 children (without serious consequences), again due to a problem with the heating system. As we will see, the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) clarify that safety depends on the periodic maintenance of the devices, to be entrusted exclusively to qualified technicians in compliance with current regulations.

What happens in the body when we inhale carbon monoxide

Inside the red blood cells travels thehemoglobin (Hb)a protein that contains 4 iron atoms. When we breathe, oxygen binds to iron (oxyhemoglobin) and is transported through the bloodstream to all the organs in the body to make them function. Once the oxygen has been “delivered” to the tissues, the hemoglobin starts again loading carbon dioxide (CO ₂ ) to bring it back to the lungs through the veins and expel it.

The problem arises when there is in the air carbon monoxide (CO). This gas has an affinity for hemoglobin 200-300 times higher to that of oxygen. What does it mean? That the CO “steals oxygen’s place” with extreme ease, forming the carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) with a very strong and very stable bond. Once occupied, the space prevents oxygen from being transported. The result is that our tissues stop receiving the “energy fuel”.

Graphic representation of the bond between carbon monoxide (CO) and hemoglobin at the expense of the bond between hemoglobin and oxygen.



How to recognize carbon monoxide poisoning: the symptoms

As reported by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), the severity of the symptoms depends on the gas concentrationfrom the exposure time and give them health conditions. Since CO is colorless, odorless and non-irritating there are no visual or olfactory cues to help recognize a potentially hazardous environment. In homes, concentrations between 1.5 and 4.5 mg/m³ they are considered normal and do not cause problems for healthy people, but they can be risky for those who already suffer from heart disease.

When, due to a incomplete combustionthe levels rise (even up to 60 mg/m³), the first symptoms appear. The most common warning signs are headache (headache), dizziness, mental confusion, disorientation, nausea, impaired vision, chest pain and weakness. If continuous exposure or the concentration is very high, there is a risk of death from asphyxiation. The first symptoms disappear as soon as you go out into the open air but the ISS underlines the vital importance of going to the hospital immediately Emergency room if poisoning is suspected.

Where carbon monoxide is found in your home and how to avoid exposure

Carbon monoxide poisoning is more widespread in the winter months due to the use of cookers, boilers, stoves, generators and gas lamps in the home and in general the burning of carbon or wood. The gas accumulates in closed and poorly ventilated environments. To prevent lethal risks, the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) have drawn up a series of fundamental recommendations, underlining how correct information can save lives. Below are the main points:

Maintenance and control : it is essential to carry out regular checks on stoves and boilers by relying on specialized technicians. The installation of is also recommended CO detectors which however never replaces the correct maintenance of the systems.

: it is essential to carry out on stoves and boilers by relying on specialized technicians. The installation of is also recommended which however never replaces the correct maintenance of the systems. What never to do at home (or in a camper/tent) : do not use never ovens or gas stoves as a heating source and do not turn on never barbecues, charcoal grills or camping stoves indoors (including garages and cellars).

: do not use ovens or gas stoves as a heating source and do not turn on barbecues, charcoal grills or camping stoves indoors (including garages and cellars). Engines and generators: don’t leave never cars or vehicles turned on in garages or closed spaces, not even for a few minutes. It’s best to keep generators or motorized machines away from open doors and windows to prevent exhaust fumes from entering your home.

All interventions on combustion systems (from installation to maintenance) must strictly comply with current laws (in particular the DM 37/08) and the UNI/CEI technical standards. Such work can only be carried out by qualified technicianswho have the obligation to release at the end the declaration of conformity to certify that the system is safe.