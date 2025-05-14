What is crystal therapy and what science says about Chakra, aura and healing stones

You are looking at Until proven otherwise Don’t miss other content of Geopop

Healing stonescrystals capable of solving heart problems and energy flows through i chakra: but what’s true in the crystal therapy? For those who do not know what it is, it is a practice based on the assumption that our body has an alleged bioenergetic field known as aura able to interact with alleged vibrations in crystals and stones of different colors. The practice provides for resting stones on our body To treat problems related to mood and health, such as heart or liver pathologies.

Disclaimer: Crystal therapy is a practice not recognized by science and does not replace traditional medicine therapies. If you have any health problems, always contact doctors and professionals and not to craft and unofficial remedies: it goes of your life and your health.

What is crystal therapy

It is an ancient practice whose origin is probably to be found even in the period submero and Egyptian. Even if this practice has been abandoned over time, it has actually returned quite fashionable in recent decades thanks to movements New Age and of Alternative medicine. Consider that in 2021 this market reached a value of 77.6 millions of dollarsto date it is around the 100 millionand it is estimated that by 2032 can reach the 240 million dollars.

The principle around which all crystal therapy revolves is that around our body there would be an alleged energy field, the so -called aura. This aura would have “doors” that would allow the passage of energyA, therefore from these doors the negative energy must be released to bring the positive one. And these “doors” are the famous Chakra. There are various spiritual currents that speak of Chakra, attributable to yoga, Hinduism or Buddhism, but generalizing we can say that they exist 7 main chakrawhich are located along the spine. Everyone is associated with a color: starting from the bottom we have red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and purple.

And what does all this have to do with i crystals? It is precisely here that they enter the scene. Depending on their colors, the crystals, vibrating, can “Activate” the chakraallowing the exchange of energy. So by placing them on our body we can feel better or, according to some, even cure diseases And mood problems.

According to crystal therapy with each crystal, several benefits are associated, such as aquamarine, which is a blue variety of the Beerillo mineral, favors inner growth and, at the same time, regulates the functioning of the thyroid. Or there is magnesitis, which makes us optimistic but is also useful for migraine. These are only a couple, but you find many lists online with all the appropriate stones.

The science of the alleged Chakra

Let’s start from Chakra: The scientific literature about it is rather Scarna, But some studies argue that it is actually possible that those are “particular” points of our body, a bit like those tied to agpuncture To be clear, therefore areas where there are particular nerves or glands, and whose stimulation could bring benefits. Here we are enough to know that, actually, acupuncture is a practice that even if considered non -scientific for a long time has been observed that at least for the pain therapyin some cases it works.

However, returning to the chakras, as I said the amount of studies on the matter is very reduced and the results are not univocal. So let’s say that the existence of these “particular” points is not excluded, even if it certainly is not portal magical to get energy into and exit.

The science of alleged healing crystals

According to crystal therapy, the vibration Colored crystals (for example Quartz Rosa, Amethyst, Obidian, Giada, Aventurine, Blue Apatite etc.) would allow you to open the chakras. But what is this vibration we are talking about? In reality, from a scientific point of view we can talk about Two different types of vibration: one linked to the Light frequencyand one to the vibration of atomic ties.

The vibration associated with the frequency of light

Starting from the color, we said that each crystal has one, and we know that in physics the color is associated with light with a certain frequencywhich is to be clear the frequency with which the electromagnetic waves that make it up. From a physical point of view, an object has a certain color because it absorbs all the wavelengths of white light, except those of the color we see, which come instead Reflections.

According to crystal therapy, given that a specific color is associated with each chakra, if the “color” of the chakra correspond to that of the stone that we lean on it, we will have benefit. For example, the amethyst is purple, and therefore goes to the purple chakra, the seventh.

From the physical point of view, however, it is only the color which matters, so putting a purple stone in their heads is the same thing that putting a head into the head any other viola object. And in any case this has no effect on us, or at least no more than that of having a common bulb before us.

Let’s now move on to the second type of vibration, the one at the atomic scale.

The vibration associated with atomic ties

In fact, each object that is a crystal or not, is made of atoms. And so far we are there. The ties between the atoms, however, continue to vibrate and oscillate on a microscopic scale, even if we do not notice. The atoms would be arrested in principle only to the absolute zerothat is to -273.15 ° C.

Above that temperature, within each object there are some vibrations. And what effect do these vibrations have? Influence the temperature Of that object: therefore when we touch a “hot” object, it means that its molecules vibrate more than when it is cold. But removed this temperature speech, there are no other effects on our body.

Therefore, having said, there is no physical tests of any kind that the vibration of the stones, both that linked to color, and that linked to the atomic structure, can somehow go to influence the chakras (assuming that they exist), neither positive nor negative.

The placebo effect of crystal therapy

Most of the studies I have found – which are still few – argue that the “operation“Or not of a healing stone is almost solely linked to what a person believes it – that is, the so -called placebo effect. If a person is convinced that crystal therapy works, the stone can actually give benefits, whether it is actually a crystal, whether it is a fake preceded by authentic. Conversely, if a person does not believe it, whether the crystal is true that it is a false, it will not benefit from it.

The placebo in fact it is one substance That has no particular healing properties But we, assuming it, are self-condivated that functions, And therefore it actually makes us feel better. For example, if I have a headache and someone gives me a placebo pill, which can also be a candy, it means that that pill in itself does nothing to make me pass the headache, but I am convinced is a drug, so automatically I start to feel better. Obviously the difference between a drug and a placebo It lies precisely in this: that is, a drug must have a specific pharmacological effect, otherwise it cannot be called a drug.

However, the placebo are studied for decades nowand these are complex mechanisms that show us how our brain is able to control our body in an absolutely incredible way.

But be careful: the placebo, since they are not medicines, act only on symptoms, As for example the perception of pain. The placebo can therefore make us feel better, but they will not take care of us, they will not lower our level of cholesterol nor will they make a tumor disappear. For this reason they cannot do anything and we must rely on traditional medicine, because it is the only one that can truly help us in case of health problems, especially if serious. What placebo can do is help in the Symptoms managementsuch as insomnia due to stress, or side effects of cancer treatment, such as tiredness and nausea.

So if using crystals makes you feel good and makes you relax – beyond that it is a placebo effect or not – but welcome, we would miss more. At the same time, however, this thing must in no way replace the traditional medicine.