What is digital inheritance and how it can be transmitted

With technological evolution, digital life has become a fundamental part of our identity (although digital divides is a felt theme, especially in Italy). From profiles on social media to email accountcome on Documents saved on cloud To the multimedia contents purchased up to online payments, the digital heritage It is vast and complex today. But what happens to all this after our death?

Digital hereditary It is an increasingly relevant theme, which raises legal, ethical and practical questions. In this article we will explore what is meant by “digital inheritance” and how we can plan its transmission.

What is digital inheritance?

Digital inheritance is the set of all the assets and data that a person has or manages online. This heritage can include:

Personal accounts: email, social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), streaming account (Netflix, Spotify), e-commerce (Amazon, eBay). Filed data: photos, videos, documents and files saved on personal devices or cloud platforms such as Google Drive or Dropbox. Digital goods: cryptocurrencies, NFT, web domains and content purchased online such as ebooks or musical songs. Digital traces: comments, reviews, social media posts and other public interactions.

These elements not only represent a part of our personal and professional identity, but in some cases they also have a significant economic value.

Why is it important to plan digital inheritance?

Digital inheritance planning is essential to ensure that our data and goods are managed according to our will. Without clear management, our heirs could face numerous difficulties:

Access denied: Many online platforms strictly protect user privacy, making it difficult for family members to access accounts without credentials. Lost data: Without precise indications, important files such as family photos or personal documents could be lost forever. Legal issues: In some countries, the regulatory framework on digital inheritance is still unclear, creating uncertainties about the rights of heirs.

How can the digital inheritance be transmitted on Google, Apple and Social

To ensure that digital inheritance is transmitted correctly, it is necessary to follow some fundamental steps:

1. Create a digital inventory

The first step is to make a list of all accounts, data and digital goods we have. For each element, it must be specified:

The name of the platform or service. Access credentials (if possible). The economic or associated personal value.

This inventory must be updated regularly and stored in a safe place, accessible only to trusted people.

2. Designate a digital heir

A digital heir is a trusted person who will take care of managing the digital heritage according to our will. In many cases, the platforms allow you to appoint a Legacy contact (such as the “contact contact” of Facebook) to manage the account after death.

3. Use specific tools

Some platforms offer tools to plan digital legacy. For example:

Google It allows you to set an “inactive account manager” that warns the designated contacts if the account is not used for a certain period.

It allows you to set an “inactive account manager” that warns the designated contacts if the account is not used for a certain period. Apple It allows you to configure a contact heir through the “Legacy Contact” option in the latest devices.

4. Write a digital testament

A digital testament is a legal document that specifies how our digital goods must be managed. This may include:

Indications on which accounts must be closed and which maintained active.

Instructions for the transfer of cryptocurrencies or other digital goods.

The desire to preserve or delete certain online tracks.

It is advisable to consult an expert lawyer to make sure that the digital testament is valid and compliant with local laws.

The challenges and the future of digital inheritance

Despite the importance of planning, there are still many challenges to face:

Laws other than country to country : Regulation on digital inheritance varies enormously. In some states, the rights of the heirs are clearly defined, while in others there are legal gaps.

: Regulation on digital inheritance varies enormously. In some states, the rights of the heirs are clearly defined, while in others there are legal gaps. Privacy and Security : Providing to third parties access to their accounts involves risks of violation of privacy and improper use of data.

: Providing to third parties access to their accounts involves risks of violation of privacy and improper use of data. Family dynamics: The management of digital heritage can create conflicts between the heirs, especially if there are no clear indications.

With the increase in the importance of online life, the concept of digital inheritance will become increasingly relevant. It is likely that in the coming years we will see: