What is going on in Italy for the general strike in favor of Gaza

One of the over 80 processions organized today for the 24 -hour general strike in favor of Gaza. Credit: Globalmovemendogazaitalia, via Instagram



Today, September 22, 2025, one has been launched in Italy General strike of 24 hours in support of the Palestine and against what is happening in the Gaza Strip. The national protest, organized by USB and the basic unions (CUB, ADL, SGB), has a clear objective: protest “against the genocide in Palestine and the supply of weapons in Israel” but also against “the war economy and the increase in military spending”.

I joined the strike school sectorseducation and research, so the sector of Public, railway and maritime transport (excluding only the air): Trenord, Trenitalia, ATAC and ATM will strike for 24 hours, with guarantee bands that vary from region to region. The mobilization will also participate Firefighters, administrative sector And Healthcare.

At the moment there are processions in 80 Italian squareswith the demonstrators who are already filling the roads at the urlo of “we block everything”. TO Milan thousands of people found themselves in Piazzale Cadorna starting at 10, while a Naples In the afternoon there is a procession near the former NATO base of Bagnoli, not far from the school where the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will inaugurate the school year. In Calenzano, near Florence, The procession blocked the A1 motorway exit, which has been closed incoming and outgoing.

TO Rome Over 20 thousand people have already gathered, while a Genoa, Trieste And Livorno Port workers blocked some portwhere ships were expected then directed to Israel. The mobilization in favor of Gaza have even joined some Vatican secular employees, announcing their presence at the march of the “priests against the genocide” to be held tonight.

The strike then extended informally also on socialwith numerous creators, public characters and online newspapers that have decided to silence their profiles to manifest their solidarity with the Palestinian people and denounce the genocide which is happening in Palestine and which has been confirmed by a very recent report by the United Nations Special Inquiry Commission.