What is Hanami, the Japanese tradition of the cherry flowering: the meaning of the party

With the arrival of spring, towards the end of March, the Japan Celebrate theHanami tinge of pink thanks to the flowering of cherries, known as Sakuraan event of profound cultural meaning. In this period, city and parks come alive with visitors, both Japanese and foreigners, attracted by the tradition of admiring the ephemeral beauty of these flowers that make the landscapes with their pink petals. Sakura It is the Japanese term that indicates both thetree that the flower cherry, while Hanami It refers specifically to the social activity of enjoying and contemplating this flowering. In Japanese culture, cherry flowering is a powerful symbol of the beauty and transitory nature of life.

What does Hanami mean in Japanese and what the ritual of the flowering of the Sakura is

THE’Hanamiwhich in Japanese literally means “observing the flowers” (Hana 花 = “flowers”, me = “looking”), is the traditional custom of admiring the flowering of cherries, known as Sakura (桜 or 櫻). Between the end of March and the beginning of April, Japan is colored with Rosa, offering a show that attracts tourists from all over the world. In the past centuries, admiring the cherries in bloom was a hope of a good harvest for the farmers who used to pray, make offers and prepare a banquet under these trees. This tradition has remained today in Japanese families who meet for picnic And parties in parks and cities.

Sakura and Hanami have a profound meaning in the Japanese culturein fact, are the symbol of the beauty and of the transience of life, which recall the awareness of the impermanence of things. Flowering, which lasts only a few weeks, before the flowers fall and dry, is a fleeting show that invites us to reflect on the transitoryness of existence. According to ancient beliefs, the Sakura also recall the short but intense life of the Japanese warriors, i samuraiof which the qualities of purity, loyalty, honesty and courage embody. A further example of the link between cherry and warrior culture flowers is given by the Kamikaze pilots who, during the Second World War, used to paint their planes with cherry blossoms, before launching themselves on suicide missions. Those designs alluded to a beautiful and ephemeral death, imagining as cherry petals that sacrifice themselves to the emperor.

Where to see cherries in bloom in Japan

Japan offers a variety of places to immerse themselves in the tradition of Hanami. From urban parks rich in different varieties to lonely trees loaded with history. TO HokkaidoThe Matsumae park It stands out for its over 10,000 cherries of about 250 different species, creating a prolonged show of blooms. Aomori boast the Hirosaki parkfamous for its castle immersed in a sea of ​​Somei-Yosino cherries, while a Tokyo, Shinjuku Gyoen It surprises with its gardens in different styles. Osaka invites romantic walks along the Ogawa river, in Kema Sakuranomiya parkflanked by rows of cherries.

Park of Hirosaki, Aomori (Japan).



But Hanami’s experience is not limited to parks: Japan is dotted with secular cherries. TO FukushimaThe Miharu Takizakurawith its branches reminiscent of a waterfall, enchants visitors, while a YamanashiThe Jindai-Zakuraone of the ‘three great cherries’, testifies to the millennial history of the country.

The Miharu Takizakura cherry in Fukushima.



Flowering forecast in Japanese regions

There Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) periodically publishes the provisions of the dates of kaika (start flowering) e mankai (full flowering) cherries, estimating such dates for trees Somei Yosino In about 1,000 observation locations, from Hokkaido to Kagoshima. Cherries belong to the genre Prunuswidespread all over the world with numerous species. In Japan, in particular, there are hundreds of varieties, including the hybrid species Prunus × Yedoensiswhich includes Somei Yosino, the most widespread in the country.

Map of forecasts for cherry flowering “shows the dates of flowering but not those of full flowering. Credit: JMC



But how is flowering expected? The flowering of cherries is influenced by autumn temperatures of the previous year: the gems, formed in the summer, cross two phases, the winter dormancyessential for cold survival, and the spring growthaccelerated by the milder temperatures. During dormant, the gems remain inactive, while in the growth phase they develop progressively, finally revealing the petals before flowering.