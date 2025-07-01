What is happening with fires in Italy these days: from Rome to Sardinia, maps and Copernicus data

In the last few days the peninsula has been hit by violent fires



Different fires they hit all theItaly in the last hours, from north to south. Yesterday, June 30, the flames they surrounded Rome, with at least 20 bonfires, Probably of malicious origin, in the areas surrounding the Fiumicino and Capannelle airport. This morning in Treviglio, in the Bergamo area, a fire broke out inside a shed of agricultural spare parts, with a black cloud visible from kilometers away, while yesterday in Campania there were about 160 Fire Brigade interventions To appease the flames that have affected above all the areas of Caserta and the Neapolitan.

The fire of fires in Italy recorded in the last few hours. In viola the bonfires originating in the previous 6 hours, in red between 12 and 24 hours before. Credit: Copernicus Effis



The causes of the fires are still to be clarified: in many cases, however, it is likely that these are bonfires malicious originthen escape the control of the firefighters also because of the tall temperatures of these days and of the windwhich have favored the spread of the flames until they reach buildings and establishments.

In any case, the fire season in Italy has begun in advance Compared to the past years: according to the data reported by Copernicus, in the period 2006-2024 the scroll peak was usually reached between July And August. This year, however, in mid -June a new recordwith beyond 12,620 hectares Have burned since January.

The forest fire season begins: the situation and the Copernicus data

Nationally, the peak of fires Weekly was reached around June 17, with a total of 27 bonfires. On 1 July the situation remains critical, with 25 active fires: for the same period, the average of the bonfires of the last 19 years (2006-20254) has been around 14. The fire season in Italy has therefore started with a lot advance Compared to previous years, as the graph below also shows.

The number of weekly bonfires in Italy. In red the trend of 2025, in blue the average of the last 19 years. Credit: Copernicus Effis



In total, since the beginning of the year they have already been registered 108 weekly fires (in the period 2006-2024 the average was 44 fires), with beyond 12,620 hectares burnt From the beginning of the year to today, more than double the average of the previous 19 years. Generally, however, the fire season in Italy reaches its peak between July and August: the set of winds And high temperatures of the last few weeks have in fact favored the propagation of bonfire throughout the peninsulawith the most violent season that still has to start.

The trend of the hectares burned from the beginning of the year to today, 1 July, compared with the 2006–2024 average. Credit: Copernicus Effis



But the increase in fires is not only hitting Italy: at the level Europeana new one has been recorded record of hectares burned during 2025 187 thousand hectares, more than half compared to average recorded in the last 19 years (2006-2024), when the burnt hectares have been approximately 72,500.

The graph reports the hectares burned in Europe until June 24, 2025, compared to the average of the last 19 years (2006–2024). Credit: The Joint Research Center: EU Science Hub



Fires in Rome and bonfires in Sardinia: the situation in Italy

Yesterday the flames also almost reached the airport of Rome Fiumicinowhich however remained operational: the railway circulation Between Rome Ostiense and Fiumicino Airport, however, it was suspended, due to a broken stake near the tracks that saw the intervention of the Firefighters With six trucks, three trucks and several Tas operators for topographical and drones reliefs for aerial filming.

The Municipality of Roma Capitale has published a series of recommendations For citizens, advising not to stop in the areas affected by fires, to keep the windows closed in case of fumes and not to use the air conditioners with external air intake.

In Sardiniaon the other hand, about about 17 fires, two of which required the intervention of the air vehicles to tame the flames, while in Sicily there Civil Protection has issued an orange alert notices for the risk of fires throughout the day of 1 July, with the risk of Fire intensity high and fast propagation.

In Tuscany, however, the firefighters were engaged in seven different bonfires, the most important of which was recorded a Torrita di Siena, Where they are volunteer teams of forest firefighting and two regional helicopters.