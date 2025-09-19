What is hidden behind the new (mega) hat by Melania Trump





At this point it is quite peaceful, hypotheses and suspicions leave the time they find while observing it in all its solemn presence: when it touches there, Melania Trump is there. And not so much – or not only – for protocol, label duties or indispensable diplomatic needs: melania is – and knows how to do it – for a will that every time seems more defined, inclined to impose itself with a type of attitude that evokes that of Nanni Moretti in the film Except bomb: “I notice more if I come and I’m on the sidelines or if I don’t come at all? I come. I come and I put myself like this, close to a window in the backward profile …”. In the case of the American First Lady, instead of the window the husband; On the backlight, eyes duly hidden, just as soon as they are captured by telephoto lens.

A dilemma of the appearance which, again, is resolved in the implementation of a look with the opinable sobriety, with a hat dominated on the space, powerful and overbearing.

What “hides” the new hat of Melania

It has already happened to the settlement ceremony of her husband, in Capitol Hill, of 20 January that First Lady showed off an essential style in the form, but powerful in substance. And it happened again in these days, during the visit to the United Kingdom next to the American president, that Melania confirmed the intention to make its image a sort of penetrating breach the institutional scene.

The debate is worldwide, medium and social media tell it: the photos and the melania meme next to Donald Trump, King Carlo and the Consorte Camilla rage discussions, the experts investigate, the most attentive highlight implicit notices all to be decoded. At the center of attention, this new purple hat with a large tense, worn as an elegant shutters on the impersonable gaze and combined with a rigorous dark gray suit of Dior.

From the low profile to the Exploit you don’t expect

According to someone, however, for a curious paradox, the intentions of Trump’s wife would have been of a completely different tenor. “For a woman known for her beauty, this form of hat suggests the desire to hide”, says the James James body language expert intended by the Daily Mail, sure that in this way Melania wanted to keep a low profile to not put her husband in shadow. The STARS Marian Kwei stylist of the same warning, who explained to the BBC how the choice of an accessory so austere is an expression of the intention to support her husband also because of the chosen color, the purple, in pendant at his tie. And also on the chromatic choice of the accessory they are told of symbols: the president would have chosen the shade of the case as a tribute to the royalty of the sovereigns, associated as it is to the nobility that, in fact, of reflective, also melania would have paid.

In short, according to this vision, the goal of Melania Trump would be to support her husband while maintaining a low profile even in the death aesthetic. And it could also be agreed if it were not that after the austerity of the suit had not arrived the exploit of the dress sported with the state dinner with the royal family in all the flashy: it goes back to the hat in a banquet that only admits the crowns and the tiar worn by the older royal ones on the leader; Welcome penetrating gaze, straight to the goal and framed by earrings of brilliant and diamonds.

Complicated then believe that First Lady really intends to remain on the sidelines from the limelight: the bright yellow, the mauve -colored belt, the shoulders left uncovered they say anything else. It is only that Melania knows how to take the scene and to the bystanders it remains only to notice how every time it succeeds in such a disruptive way.

